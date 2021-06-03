PITB, Motorway Police sign MoU for national data repository

LAHORE: To establish national data repository of all driver licenses issued by the federal and provincial licensing authorities, the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) and National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

On behalf of their organisations, PITB Director General IT-Operations Faisal Yousaf and NHMP AIG Operations Salman Ali Khan signed the MoU in the presence of NHMP Additional Inspector General Central Region Zubair Hashmi and PITB Chairman Azfar Manzoor. Senior officials from both organisations including NHMP Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Sultan Ahmed Chaudhry and PITB Additional Director General (ADG) Adil Iqbal Khan were also present at the ceremony.

While addressing the ceremony, NHMP Additional Inspector General Central Region Zubair Hashmi said the national data repository aims to create a centralized system through which citizens can obtain one national driving license that could be renewed or cancelled from any province. Furthermore, the point system will be implemented to improve the driving culture and reduction in accidents and crimes, he added.

PITB Chairman Azfar Manzoor said that PITB will develop a web portal and mobile application to assist NHMP in timely detection of offences regarding driver license and in identifying fake, duplicate, cancelled and expired licenses. “It will also render technical services and give necessary training to the NHMP staff on usage of developed applications; training will also be extended to NHMP for maintenance of the applications/service and systems,” he added.

NHMP Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Sultan Ahmed Chaudhry said that the new system will enhance the traffic system on national highways and motorways making them safe for travel.

