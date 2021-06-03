Markets
New York cotton
NEW YORK: The following were the fluctuations observed during the day:...
03 Jun 2021
NEW YORK: The following were the fluctuations observed during the day:
=================================================================================
Current Session Prior Day
Open High Low Last Time Set Chg Vol Set
=================================================================================
Jul'21 84.07 84.56 83.30 83.78 13:19 - -0.47 14958 84.25
Jun 02
Oct'21 85.30 85.30 84.64 84.64 10:26 - -0.72 3 85.36
Jun 02
Dec'21 84.77 85.09 84.18 84.65 13:19 - -0.16 14098 84.81
Jun 02
=================================================================================
Comments are closed on this story.