AGP Ltd to financially support deserving IBA students

KARACHI: The Institute of Business Administration (IBA), Karachi and the pharmaceutical manufacturer AGP Limited have joined hands to advance the Institute’s financial assistance program for its deserving students, by setting up an annual scholarship fund worth PKR 4 million at the IBA, with PKR 1 million disbursed each year.

The Executive Director, IBA, Dr S Akbar Zaidi and the MD and CEO, AGP Limited, Nusrat Munshi signed the MoU at the Institute. Under this agreement, AGP Limited will provide financial support to deserving undergraduate students of the IBA for a period of four years.

On the occasion, Munshi lauded the IBA for empowering youth by providing the less privileged and the promising students, with quality education through its National Talent Hunt Program. She also mentioned that as the leading corporate entity in Pakistan’s pharmaceutical sector, AGP is honoured to support this worthy initiative of the IBA to make university education accessible to the deserving students.

