KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.
===================================================================================================
Dividend BC-2 Start AGM/
Name of Company Book Closure Bonus/ Date EOGM
From To Right Ex-Price
===================================================================================================
(SNBLTFC3) Soneri Bank Ltd 21-05-2021 04-06-2021
Pakistan International
Container Terminal Limited 28-05-2021 04-06-2021 20% (i) 26-05-2021
Avanceon Limited 29-05-2021 04-06-2021 10%(F),20% B 27-05-2021
Orix Leasing Pakistan Limited 01-06-2021 07-06-2021 20% (i) 28-05-2021
Reliance Weaving Mills Ltd 02-06-2021 08-06-2021 50% (i) 31-05-2021
AGP Limited # 03-06-2021 09-06-2021 09-06-2021
Nimir Resins Limited # 04-06-2021 10-06-2021 10-06-2021
Fateh Sports Wear Limited # 04-06-2021 10-06-2021 10-06-2021
TPL Corp Limited # 04-06-2021 10-06-2021 10-06-2021
Shifa International
Hospitals Limited # 08-06-2021 15-06-2021 15-06-2021
Al-Abbas Sugar Mills Limited 09-06-2021 15-06-2021 300% (i) 07-06-2021
Al-Ghazi Tractors Limited 09-06-2021 15-06-2021 427.80% (F) 07-06-2021 15-06-2021
Engro Fertilizers Limited 10-06-2021 16-06-2021 40% (i) 08-06-2021
(AKBLTFC7) Askari
Bank Limited 11-06-2021 17-06-2021
Oil & Gas Development
Company Limited 11-06-2021 17-06-2021 18% (iii) 09-06-2021
(KELSC4) K-Electric Limited 14-06-2021 17-06-2021
Haseeb Waqas Sugar
Mills Limited 09-06-2021 18-06-2021 NIL 18-06-2021
Ravi Textile Mills Limited # 12-06-2021 18-06-2021 18-06-2021
Engro Polymer & Chemicals
Limited (Preference) 14-06-2021 20-06-2021 2.7% (i) 10-06-2021
Engro Polymer &
Chemicals Limited 14-06-2021 20-06-2021 8% (i) 10-06-2021
Fauji Fertilizer Co. Limited 14-06-2021 20-06-2021 35% (i) 10-06-2021
Gul Ahmed Textile
Mills Limited 12-06-2021 21-06-2021 10%(i),20% B 10-06-2021
TRG Pakistan Limited 14-06-2021 21-06-2021 44% (i) 10-06-2021
Bunnys Limited # 14-06-2021 21-06-2021 21-06-2021
Engro Corporation Limited 15-06-2021 21-06-2021 120% (i) 11-06-2021
Mehran Sugar Mills Limited 15-06-2021 21-06-2021 15% (i) 11-06-2021
Atlas Honda Limited 10-06-2021 24-06-2021 135% (F) 08-06-2021 24-06-2021
Dawood Hercules
Corporation Limited 18-06-2021 24-06-2021 45% (i) 16-06-2021
Dawood Lawrencepur Limited 22-06-2021 28-06-2021 35% (i) 18-06-2021
(JSBLTFC1) JS Bank Limited 16-06-2021 29-06-2021
Honda Atlas Cars
(Pakistan) Limited 18-06-2021 29-06-2021 45.2% (F) 16-06-2021 29-06-2021
(JSBLTFC2) JS Bank Limited 17-06-2021 30-06-2021
===================================================================================================
Indications:
Extra Ordinary General Meeting #
