Pakistan

Rasheed calls on PM, submits report over security situation in Sindh

  • Rasheed informed the prime minister about his recent visit to Kuwait and said the issuance of Kuwaiti visas to Pakistanis after a gap of 10 years was a big diplomatic success.
APP 02 Jun 2021

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad Wednesday called upon Prime Minister Imran Khan and submitted a report over security situation in the Sindh province.

He also apprised him about his visit to Karachi, PM Office Media Wing in a press release said.

Sheikh Rasheed also informed the prime minister about his recent visit to Kuwait and said the issuance of Kuwaiti visas to Pakistanis after a gap of 10 years was a big diplomatic success.

The prime minister felicitated the minister on his successful visit to Kuwait and expressed gratitude to the Kuwaiti leadership and the government over resolution of the issue of visas.

kuwait Imran Khan Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad

