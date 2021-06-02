Rupee falls against dollar

ISLAMABAD: The exchange rate of Pakistan rupee weakened by 24 paisas against the US dollar in the interbank trading on Wednesday and closed at Rs154.77 as compared to the previous day’s closing of Rs154.53.

According to Forex Association of Pakistan, the buying and selling rates of dollar in the open market were recorded at Rs154.8 and Rs155.8 respectively.

Similarly, the price of euro was depreciated by 32 paisas and closed at Rs188.63 against the last day’s trading of Rs188.95, the State Bank of Pakistan reported.

The Japanese Yen remained unchanged to close at Rs1.41, whereas a decrease of 42 paisas was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound, which was traded at Rs218.72 as compared to its last closing of Rs219.14.

The exchange rates of Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal increased by 06 paisas each to close at Rs 42.13 and Rs 41.26 respectively.