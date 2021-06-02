ANL 32.90 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (3.79%)
ASC 16.62 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.54%)
ASL 25.06 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.36%)
AVN 88.05 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.4%)
BOP 8.59 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.51%)
BYCO 11.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.87%)
DGKC 129.62 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-0.98%)
EPCL 50.70 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.4%)
FCCL 23.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
FFBL 27.20 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.64%)
FFL 17.60 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.73%)
HASCOL 11.08 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.45%)
HUBC 79.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.63%)
HUMNL 7.95 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.92%)
JSCL 22.92 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.97%)
KAPCO 42.31 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (2.64%)
KEL 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.45%)
LOTCHEM 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.36%)
MLCF 46.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.86%)
PAEL 36.09 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (3.38%)
PIBTL 11.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.74%)
POWER 9.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.22%)
PPL 93.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.64%)
PRL 26.65 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (2.22%)
PTC 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.16%)
SILK 1.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.76%)
SNGP 45.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.43%)
TRG 174.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-0.59%)
UNITY 47.09 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (2.48%)
WTL 3.57 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,257 Decreased By ▼ -1.92 (-0.04%)
BR30 27,417 Decreased By ▼ -15.04 (-0.05%)
KSE100 48,127 Decreased By ▼ -64.36 (-0.13%)
KSE30 19,658 Decreased By ▼ -73.83 (-0.37%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
20,930
8024hr
Pakistan Cases
924,667
1,84324hr
3.91% positivity
Sindh
319,447
Punjab
340,557
Balochistan
25,295
Islamabad
81,357
KPK
133,124
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 02, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Russia-linked hacking group is behind cyberattack against JBS

  • The "vast majority" of the company's beef, pork, poultry and prepared foods plants will be operational on Wednesday, according to a statement, easing concerns over rising food prices.
  • The cyberattack followed one last month by a group with ties to Russia on Colonial Pipeline, the largest fuel pipeline in the United States, which crippled fuel delivery for several days in the US Southeast.
Reuters 02 Jun 2021

CHICAGO: A notorious Russia-linked hacking group is behind the cyberattack against JBS SA that disrupted meat production in North America and Australia, Bloomberg News reported, citing sources.

JBS, the world's largest meatpacker, said on Tuesday night it had made "significant progress in resolving the cyberattack".

The "vast majority" of the company's beef, pork, poultry and prepared foods plants will be operational on Wednesday, according to a statement, easing concerns over rising food prices.

The cyberattack followed one last month by a group with ties to Russia on Colonial Pipeline, the largest fuel pipeline in the United States, which crippled fuel delivery for several days in the US Southeast.

The cyber gang goes by the name REvil or Sodinokibi, Bloomberg said.

Multiple ransomware groups such as REvil had said they were shutting down or scaling back operations in May as the US government ramped up pressure after the Colonial hack and would steer clear of government, nonprofit, or healthcare sectors.

With North American operations headquartered in Greeley, Colorado, JBS controls about 20% of the slaughtering capacity for US cattle and hogs.

JBS sells beef and pork under the Swift brand, with retailers like Costco Wholesale carrying its pork loins and tenderloins.

JBS also owns most of chicken processor Pilgrim's Pride Co, which sells organic chicken under the Just Bare brand.

Over the past few years, ransomware has evolved into a pressing national security issue. A number of gangs, many of them Russian speakers, develop the software that encrypts files and then demand payment in cryptocurrency for keys that allow the owners to decipher and use them again.

bloomberg cyberattack hacking group JBS SA meat production

Russia-linked hacking group is behind cyberattack against JBS

Pandemic plunges 100 million more workers into poverty: UN

Nearly eight million Covid vaccine doses administered to people in Pakistan: NCOC

SC disposes of govt's appeal against Shehbaz Sharif

Economy out of the woods now: PM

Proposed Abraaj-SEP deal hits major snag?

KP dissolves advisory committee on cryptocurrency

Japanese investment firm looks to become active in Pakistan

Pakistan, Tajikistan sign 12 MoUs across various sectors

All essential items: USC asked to ensure supply

Locally-processed PakVac vaccine launched

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters