Bangash lauds Sheringal University for promoting tourism, fisheries, mineral development

  • He said that administration of Sheringal University has managed its unnecessary expenditures through professional approach and could be followed by other universities.
APP 02 Jun 2021

PESHAWAR: Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) on Information and Higher Education, Kamran Bangash here Wednesday appreciated the role of SBB Sheringal University in promotion of tourism, fisheries and mineral development and assured that staff deficiency in Govt. Degree College Timergara and other problems would soon be addressed.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting with elected parliamentary members of district Dir Lower here at his office. Special Assistant to KP CM on Prisons Shafiullah Jan, Secretary Higher Education Daud Khan and Vice Chancellor Shaheed Benazir Bhutto (SBB) University Sheringal Dr Rehmat Ali were also present at the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, SACM Higher Education said that assistance would be provided for imparting international standard education to 3500 students of Sheringal University.

He said that administration of Sheringal University has managed its unnecessary expenditures through professional approach and could be followed by other universities.

SACM Prisons, Shafiullah Khan while addressing the meeting, lauded the steps taken by Higher Education for promotion of education in far-flung areas of the province and urged the participants to attract students by introducing international standard education at all varsities of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

