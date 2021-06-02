ANL 32.90 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (3.79%)
ASC 16.62 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.54%)
ASL 25.06 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.36%)
AVN 88.05 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.4%)
BOP 8.59 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.51%)
BYCO 11.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.87%)
DGKC 129.62 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-0.98%)
EPCL 50.70 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.4%)
FCCL 23.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
FFBL 27.20 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.64%)
FFL 17.60 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.73%)
HASCOL 11.08 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.45%)
HUBC 79.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.63%)
HUMNL 7.95 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.92%)
JSCL 22.92 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.97%)
KAPCO 42.31 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (2.64%)
KEL 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.45%)
LOTCHEM 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.36%)
MLCF 46.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.86%)
PAEL 36.09 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (3.38%)
PIBTL 11.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.74%)
POWER 9.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.22%)
PPL 93.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.64%)
PRL 26.65 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (2.22%)
PTC 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.16%)
SILK 1.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.76%)
SNGP 45.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.43%)
TRG 174.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-0.59%)
UNITY 47.09 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (2.48%)
WTL 3.57 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,257 Decreased By ▼ -1.92 (-0.04%)
BR30 27,417 Decreased By ▼ -15.04 (-0.05%)
KSE100 48,127 Decreased By ▼ -64.36 (-0.13%)
KSE30 19,658 Decreased By ▼ -73.83 (-0.37%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
20,930
8024hr
Pakistan Cases
924,667
1,84324hr
3.91% positivity
Sindh
319,447
Punjab
340,557
Balochistan
25,295
Islamabad
81,357
KPK
133,124
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 02, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

SC seeks clarification from Sindh govt in Daniel Pearl case

  • Accused in the case claim that the provincial government is restricting their movement
BR Web Desk Updated 02 Jun 2021

The Supreme Court (SC) on Wednesday issued a notice to the Sindh government, seeking clarification over the lack of medical facilities being provided to the accused of the Daniel Pearl murder case, reported The Express Tribune.

The accused in Pearl’s murder case had filed a complaint with the SC, claiming that the provincial government had not arranged proper health facilities for them and that they were also facing movement restrictions, according to the report.

The lawyer of the three accused in the case told SC today that his clients namely Khalid, Salman Saqib, and Omar Sheikh had written a letter to the court seeking its assistance over the situation.

“Omar Sheikh is not allowed to move freely in the apartment,” the counsel told the court, adding that “he is also only allowed to meet his son and wife, and not his mother-in-law, uncle and aunt.”

Responding to the court’s order, Additional Advocate General Faisal Chaudhry assured SC that there will be no restriction on the movement of the accused in the apartment or on meeting their relatives.

SC has adjourned the hearing of the case for an indefinite period.

In January, SC had ordered the release of four men accused of kidnapping and murdering the Wall Street Journal reporter in 2002.

Pearl was murdered while working on a story about extremist groups in Pakistan.

After the SC’s January release order, US officials indicated they will push for legal proceedings against the man accused of his murder in the US.

Sindh Government Daniel pearl case Supreme Court of Pakistan Daniel Pearl murder

SC seeks clarification from Sindh govt in Daniel Pearl case

SC disposes of govt's appeal against Shehbaz Sharif

Economy out of the woods now: PM

Proposed Abraaj-SEP deal hits major snag?

KP dissolves advisory committee on cryptocurrency

Japanese investment firm looks to become active in Pakistan

Pakistan, Tajikistan sign 12 MoUs across various sectors

All essential items: USC asked to ensure supply

Locally-processed PakVac vaccine launched

CCP widens poultry probe

Irsa urges Wapda to appoint inspectors at 9 locations

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters