SC seeks clarification from Sindh govt in Daniel Pearl case

The Supreme Court (SC) on Wednesday issued a notice to the Sindh government, seeking clarification over the lack of medical facilities being provided to the accused of the Daniel Pearl murder case, reported The Express Tribune.

The accused in Pearl’s murder case had filed a complaint with the SC, claiming that the provincial government had not arranged proper health facilities for them and that they were also facing movement restrictions, according to the report.

The lawyer of the three accused in the case told SC today that his clients namely Khalid, Salman Saqib, and Omar Sheikh had written a letter to the court seeking its assistance over the situation.

“Omar Sheikh is not allowed to move freely in the apartment,” the counsel told the court, adding that “he is also only allowed to meet his son and wife, and not his mother-in-law, uncle and aunt.”

Responding to the court’s order, Additional Advocate General Faisal Chaudhry assured SC that there will be no restriction on the movement of the accused in the apartment or on meeting their relatives.

SC has adjourned the hearing of the case for an indefinite period.

In January, SC had ordered the release of four men accused of kidnapping and murdering the Wall Street Journal reporter in 2002.

Pearl was murdered while working on a story about extremist groups in Pakistan.

After the SC’s January release order, US officials indicated they will push for legal proceedings against the man accused of his murder in the US.