Pakistan

Pakistan, Tajikistan sign 12 MoUs across various sectors

  • PM meets Tajikistan president, exchanges views on enhancing cooperation
Aisha Mahmood 02 Jun 2021

Tajikistan President Emomali Rahmon and Prime Minister Imran Khan held delegation-level talks on Wednesday and reviewed progress achieved in bilateral relations between the two countries.

During their meeting, the two leaders also exchanged views on enhancing cooperation between the two countries. They both witnessed the signing of a number of memoranda of understanding (MoUs) in trade, education, culture, and defence.

Addressing a ceremony alongside the Tajik president, the PM said peace in Afghanistan is imperative for trade and economic growth in Pakistan and Tajikistan. The PM said both Pakistan and Tajikistan face common challenges when it comes to peace in the Central Asian region, adding that it will be harmful to both countries if there is no political settlement achieved in Afghanistan.

The PM added that the two countries had signed agreements that would improve their trade ties.

The Tajik president expressed satisfaction over the high-level exchanges between the two countries and said that both have agreed to resume business council as well as the joint working groups on energy and infrastructure as soon as the situation improves after coronavirus.

Both countries signed the following list of MoUs:

  • Academic Cooperation Agreement between Tajik Technical University named after academician M. S Osimi and Indus University of Pakistan.
  • Agreement on Cooperation between the Chamber of Commerce & Industry of the Tajikistan and Chamber of Commerce & Industry Quetta Balochistan.
  • Agreement on Cooperation between the Chamber of Commerce & Industry of the Republic of Tajikistan and the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce & Industry of Pakistan.
  • Memorandum of Understanding between Agency for State Financial Control & Struggle against Corruption of the Republic of Tajikistan and National Accountability Bureau of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.
  • Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan and the Government of Islamic Republic of Pakistan for Cooperation in the Field of Prevention & Liquidation of Emergency Situations.
  • Agreement between the Government of Islamic Republic of Pakistan and the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan in the field of Art and Culture.
  • Memorandum of Understanding between Tajik Institute of Languages, Dushanbe Tajikistan and National University of Modern Languages (NUML) Pakistan.
  • Agreement on International Road Transport.
  • Memorandum of Understanding between Technological University of Tajikistan and COMSATS University Islamabad.
  • Joint Declaration on Next Steps in Building Strategic Partnership for Regional Solidarity and Integration.
  • Cooperation Programme between Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Tajikistan.
  • Memorandum of Understanding between the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Republic of Tajikistan.
