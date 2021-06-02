Pakistan, Tajikistan sign 12 MoUs across various sectors

Tajikistan President Emomali Rahmon and Prime Minister Imran Khan held delegation-level talks on Wednesday and reviewed progress achieved in bilateral relations between the two countries.

During their meeting, the two leaders also exchanged views on enhancing cooperation between the two countries. They both witnessed the signing of a number of memoranda of understanding (MoUs) in trade, education, culture, and defence.

Addressing a ceremony alongside the Tajik president, the PM said peace in Afghanistan is imperative for trade and economic growth in Pakistan and Tajikistan. The PM said both Pakistan and Tajikistan face common challenges when it comes to peace in the Central Asian region, adding that it will be harmful to both countries if there is no political settlement achieved in Afghanistan.

The PM added that the two countries had signed agreements that would improve their trade ties.

The Tajik president expressed satisfaction over the high-level exchanges between the two countries and said that both have agreed to resume business council as well as the joint working groups on energy and infrastructure as soon as the situation improves after coronavirus.

Both countries signed the following list of MoUs: