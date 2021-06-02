ANL 33.15 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (4.57%)
ASC 16.75 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.33%)
ASL 25.30 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.32%)
AVN 88.59 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (1.01%)
BOP 8.56 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.15%)
BYCO 11.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.7%)
DGKC 130.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.02%)
EPCL 50.90 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.8%)
FCCL 23.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.25%)
FFBL 27.26 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.87%)
FFL 17.45 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.87%)
HASCOL 11.27 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.18%)
HUBC 79.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.76%)
HUMNL 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (4.49%)
JSCL 23.65 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (4.19%)
KAPCO 41.80 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.41%)
KEL 4.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.48%)
LOTCHEM 16.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.23%)
MLCF 46.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.47%)
PAEL 36.19 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (3.67%)
PIBTL 11.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
POWER 9.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
PPL 93.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-0.9%)
PRL 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (3.57%)
PTC 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.27%)
SILK 1.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.59%)
SNGP 46.50 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.87%)
TRG 175.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.11%)
UNITY 47.65 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (3.7%)
WTL 3.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.4%)
BR100 5,266 Increased By ▲ 6.99 (0.13%)
BR30 27,543 Increased By ▲ 110.88 (0.4%)
KSE100 48,209 Increased By ▲ 17.64 (0.04%)
KSE30 19,701 Decreased By ▼ -30.79 (-0.16%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
20,930
8024hr
Pakistan Cases
924,667
1,84324hr
3.91% positivity
Sindh
319,447
Punjab
340,557
Balochistan
25,295
Islamabad
81,357
KPK
133,124
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 02, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Talks to begin on Britain joining trans-Pacific trade pact

  • London is currently in advanced trade deal discussions with Australia and has held early talks with India, New Zealand and the United States.
AFP 02 Jun 2021

TOKYO: Members of the vast trans-Pacific trade deal agreed on Wednesday to start the process for Britain to join the pact as the country pursues its post-Brexit commerce strategy.

Britain applied in February to join the 11-nation deal, signed in 2018 by countries including Japan, Canada, Mexico, Vietnam and Australia.

The deal known as the TPP-11 had been slated to become the world's largest trade pact before Donald Trump withdrew the United States in 2017.

After an online meeting of the members hosted by Japan, they said in a joint statement that they had "reached a decision to commence an accession process" for Britain.

The move would be "significant from the viewpoint of establishing a free and fair economic order", Japan's Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura told reporters.

He said it would strengthen the relationship between Japan and the United Kingdom, who in October signed their own post-Brexit trade deal, largely similar to the previous EU-Japan accord.

Britain formally left the European Union in January 2020 after nearly five decades of membership, and quit its single market and customs union at the start of this year.

It has replicated or rolled over existing trade agreements with the bloc and several countries, but is yet to strike an entirely new deal with any government.

London is currently in advanced trade deal discussions with Australia and has held early talks with India, New Zealand and the United States.

The initial iteration of the trans-Pacific deal was seen as part of former US president Barack Obama's pivot to Asia.

But Trump's withdrawal soon after becoming president left the remaining members to move ahead with a revised agreement in 2018.

United States Yasutoshi Nishimura TPP Japan's Economy Minister trans Pacific trade

Talks to begin on Britain joining trans-Pacific trade pact

Economy out of the woods now: PM

Proposed Abraaj-SEP deal hits major snag?

SC disposes of govt's appeal against Shehbaz Sharif

KP dissolves advisory committee on cryptocurrency

All essential items: USC asked to ensure supply

Locally-processed PakVac vaccine launched

CCP widens poultry probe

Irsa urges Wapda to appoint inspectors at 9 locations

Salaried class to get ‘big relief’: Fawad

May CPI inflation rate at 10.09pc YoY

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters