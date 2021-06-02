Qureshi, Wolesi Jirga speaker discuss Afghan peace process

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, on Tuesday, reaffirmed Pakistan’s support for a peaceful, stable, democratic, sovereign and prosperous Afghanistan, while cautioning the role of “spoilers,” both within and outside Afghanistan.

Qureshi was speaking to the Speaker of Afghanistan’s Wolesi Jirga, Mir Rahman Rahmani, who met him at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, according to a statement of the Foreign Office.

The foreign minister welcomed the visiting dignitary to Pakistan for 2nd General Conference of the Parliamentary Assembly of Economic Cooperation Organization (PAEC), May 31- June 03, 2021.

It stated that Foreign Minister Qureshi highlighted Pakistan’s constructive efforts for facilitating the Afghan peace process and reiterated Pakistan’s long-held view that there was no military solution to the Afghan conflict and that a negotiated political settlement was the only way forward.

The foreign minister underlined the imperative of reduction in violence leading to ceasefire, and also expressed hope that the Afghan parties would seize this historic opportunity and workout an inclusive, broad-based and comprehensive political settlement for durable peace and stability in Afghanistan and the region. The foreign minister underlined the need to be vigilant about the role of “spoilers”, both within and outside Afghanistan.

He stressed the importance of maintaining a constructive and conducive environment for advancing shared goals.

He also underlined the need to utilise the available forums including Afghanistan-Pakistan Action Plan for Peace and Solidarity (APAPPS) to address all matters of bilateral interest.

He underlined that strong fraternal ties with Afghanistan were based on centuries-old bonds and affinities between the people of the two countries.

He stressed the need to deepen bilateral ties and underscored the importance of parliamentary interactions in this regard.

Foreign Minister Qureshi emphasised Pakistan’s commitment to safe and dignified return of Afghan refugees to their homeland, in a time-bound and well-resourced roadmap, supported by the international community.

