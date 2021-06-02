Ugandan minister hurt, daughter killed, in assassination bid

KAMPALA: Uganda’s transport minister was shot Tuesday in what police said was a “targeted drive-by shooting” which left the former top general’s daughter and bodyguard dead.

Gunmen riding motorcycles followed General Edward Katumba Wamala, who once served as army chief, from his home in the capital for four kilometres (two-and-a-half miles) before they sprayed his vehicle with bullets, a police statement said.

The style of the attack echoed that of several others over the years which have left high-profile Ugandans dead, with the perpetrators never brought to justice.

“A joint security task team is actively investigating a targeted drive-by shooting,” which took place shortly before 9 am, deputy inspector general of police Paul Lokech said in the statement.

“This is the first major shooting since 2019 and we strongly believe it was a targeted and not random incident.”

He said four attackers rode on two motorcycles with concealed number plates.