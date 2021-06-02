ANL 31.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.6%)
ASC 16.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.02%)
ASL 24.97 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.69%)
AVN 87.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.69 (-2.98%)
BOP 8.38 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
BYCO 11.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.77%)
DGKC 130.90 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.69%)
EPCL 50.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 24.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.11%)
FFBL 26.76 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.26%)
FFL 17.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.42%)
HASCOL 11.03 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.41%)
HUBC 79.80 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.01%)
HUMNL 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-4.88%)
JSCL 22.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.86%)
KAPCO 41.22 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.15%)
KEL 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.19%)
LOTCHEM 16.22 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (3.97%)
MLCF 46.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.06%)
PAEL 34.91 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.9%)
PIBTL 11.52 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (3.88%)
POWER 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2%)
PPL 94.40 Increased By ▲ 1.89 (2.04%)
PRL 26.07 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.39%)
PTC 11.23 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (9.56%)
SILK 1.70 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.66%)
SNGP 46.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.59 (-3.33%)
TRG 175.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-0.52%)
UNITY 45.95 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.97%)
WTL 3.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-4.8%)
BR100 5,259 Increased By ▲ 32.17 (0.62%)
BR30 27,432 Increased By ▲ 107.04 (0.39%)
KSE100 48,191 Increased By ▲ 294.92 (0.62%)
KSE30 19,731 Increased By ▲ 129.05 (0.66%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
20,850
7124hr
Pakistan Cases
922,824
1,77124hr
3.72% positivity
Sindh
318,579
Punjab
340,110
Balochistan
25,218
Islamabad
81,257
KPK
132,822
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 02, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Rising oil prices aid Gulf stocks, Dubai outperforms

• Saudi index rises for a sixth day DUBAI: Most Gulf stock markets closed higher on Tuesday, spurred by rising ...
Reuters 02 Jun 2021

• Saudi index rises for a sixth day

DUBAI: Most Gulf stock markets closed higher on Tuesday, spurred by rising oil prices, with Dubai leading gains with help from its strengthening Covid-19 vaccination drive.

Brent hit $71 and was trading at its highest since March, on expectations of growing fuel demand during the summer driving season in the United States.

The stock index in Dubai surged 1.4% after three consecutive days of decline, helped mostly by property and financials.

The blue-chip developer Emaar Properties and Emirates NBD Bank climbed 2.5% and 1.5%, respectively.

Dubai, the second-largest member of the United Arab Emirates federation, which has among the world’s highest immunisation rates, has started offering the Pfizer-BioNTech, Covid-19 vaccine to 12-15-year-olds.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index was up 0.4% on its sixth consecutive day of gains, with telecom and financial shares rising the most.

Saudi Telecom increased 3.4%, while Al Rajhi Bank and Riyad Bank were up 0.8% and 1.1%, respectively.

The Abu Dhabi index ended 0.8% higher as ADNOC Distribution jumped 10%, ending a fifth-session losing streak.

Last week, Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) raised $1.64 billion by issuing exchangeable bonds and additional shares to investors in its listed retail unit, ADNOC Distribution.

Qatar’s index was up 0.3% with Industries Qatar gaining 0.7% and Qatar Electricity and Water rising 2.2%.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s blue-chip index fell 0.7%, with most of its constituents closing lower. The largest lender, Commercial International Bank, led the losers, shedding 1.1%.

Ibnsina Pharma Co, which reported a marginal rise in first quarter net profit on Monday, plunged 6.6%.

Oil NBD Bank Saudi index oil & gas index

Rising oil prices aid Gulf stocks, Dubai outperforms

All essential items: USC asked to ensure supply

Locally-processed PakVac vaccine launched

CCP widens poultry probe

Irsa urges Wapda to appoint inspectors at 9 locations

Salaried class to get ‘big relief’: Fawad

May CPI inflation rate at 10.09pc YoY

Reza says growth shows success of SBP stimulus

WHO approves China’s Sinovac Covid jab

Heads of global bodies issue joint call for vaccine equality

PBA proposes cut in corporate tax rate

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.