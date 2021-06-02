2nd General Conference of PAECO: Asad Qaiser Speaker National Assembly of Pakistan

TEXT: As the Speaker National Assembly of Pakistan, I take great pride in welcoming the Parliamentary colleagues from PAECO nations on the occasion of 2nd General Conference of Parliamentary Assembly of Economic Cooperation Organization (PAECO). I am delighted to witness a large and diverse group of presiding officers, elected members and participants combining intellectual brilliance with hands on experience to make this event a remarkable success.

The two days meet will deliberate upon and cover a wide spectrum of themes related to “Role of Parliaments in enhancing trade and connectivity, Impact of Covid-19 on SDGs implementation in the region, Advancing tourism for development and poverty alleviation followed by a special meeting of the Women Parliamentarians”. Looking forward to achieving fruitful outcomes for the benefit and common good of the people of the ECO region at large.

Lastly, on behalf of the people and Parliament of Pakistan, I wish you all a successful Conference and an enjoyable stay.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021