KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Forex Association of Pakistan on Tuesday (June 1, 2021).

========================================================================= CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING ========================================================================= US $ (O/M) 154.90 155.30 DKK 25.09 25.19 SAUDIA RIYAL 41.00 41.30 NOK 18.37 18.47 UAE DIRHAM 41.90 42.20 SEK 18.41 18.51 EURO 187.50 189.00 AUD $ 118.00 119.00 UK POUND 218.00 219.50 CAD $ 126.50 127.50 JAPANI YEN 1.38766 1.40766 INDIAN RUPEE 2.00 2.20 CHF 169.73 170.73 CHINESE YUAN 23.80 24.50 =========================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021