Markets
Open market rates of foreign currencies
02 Jun 2021
KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Forex Association of Pakistan on Tuesday (June 1, 2021).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
US $ (O/M) 154.90 155.30 DKK 25.09 25.19
SAUDIA RIYAL 41.00 41.30 NOK 18.37 18.47
UAE DIRHAM 41.90 42.20 SEK 18.41 18.51
EURO 187.50 189.00 AUD $ 118.00 119.00
UK POUND 218.00 219.50 CAD $ 126.50 127.50
JAPANI YEN 1.38766 1.40766 INDIAN RUPEE 2.00 2.20
CHF 169.73 170.73 CHINESE YUAN 23.80 24.50
=========================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
Comments are closed on this story.