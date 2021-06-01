Monsoon arrangements reviewed

HYDERABAD: Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Fuad Ghaffar Soomro presiding over a meeting at Shahbaz Hall today to review arrangements for the monsoon; has directed the officers of the concerned departments to complete all the arrangements including cleaning of storm drains before the monsoon rains so that people could not face inconvenience as according to Meteorological Department, this year too the monsoon rains were expected more than usual.

He directed the officers to ensure that all the pumping stations in the district remain operational and if there were technical faults rectify them immediately.

He further directed the concerned officers to ensure uninterrupted supply of electricity at the pumping stations of Wasa and also ensure the availability of standby generators there, so that rainwater could easily be drained. "We have to do lot more in shortest possible time for which all officers and staff need to work hard", he said.

DC Hyderabad directed the Hesco officers to improve their system so that there would be no problem in drainage during rains.

