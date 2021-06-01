Power breakdowns in Karachi: Governor directs KE MD to resolve issues

KARACHI: Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Monday directed Managing Director K-Electric Monis Alvi to personally look into the ongoing prolong and unannounced electricity breakdowns in different parts of Karachi and address the grievances of the citizens immediately.

The Sindh Governor called Monis Alvi at the Governor House here and expressed concerns over power breakdowns in different parts of the metropolis, said a spokesperson of the Governor.

During the meeting, the Governor of Sindh also contacted Federal Minister for Energy Muhammad Hamad Azhar on phone and called for improving the situation regarding electricity supply in the city.