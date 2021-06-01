ANL 31.89 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.24%)
Scores of children abducted in Nigeria

AFP 01 Jun 2021

KANO, (Nigeria): Gunmen kidnapped scores of children from an Islamic seminary in central Nigeria, officials said, the latest mass abduction to hit Africa's most populous nation. Some 200 children were at the school in Niger state on Sunday during the attack, the local government tweeted, adding "an unconfirmed number" were taken.

The abduction came a day after 14 students from a university in northwestern Nigeria were freed after 40 days in captivity, one of a series of kidnappings to target colleges and schools since December. Niger state police spokesman Wasiu Abiodun said the attackers arrived on motorbikes in and started shooting indiscriminately, killing one resident and injuring another, before kidnapping the children from the Salihu Tanko Islamic school.

One of the school's officials, who asked not to be named, said the attackers initially took more than 100 children "but later sent back those they considered too small for them, those between four and 12 years old".

