Qatar Petroleum hires banks for June jumbo bond sale

DUBAI: Qatar Petroleum has hired a group of international banks to arrange a multibillion-dollar sale of bonds on international debt markets, said two sources close to the matter.

The sale is expected to take place by the end of June, the sources told Reuters, as the Gulf's hydrocarbons giants seek to raise cash in the face of low energy prices and Qatar Petroleum plans to expand capacity.

Qatar Petroleum, one of the world's biggest suppliers of liquefied natural gas (LNG), has hired BofA Securities, Citi, Goldman Sachs, HSBC, JPMorgan and MUFG to lead the deal, the sources said.

Qatar Petroleum did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The banks either declined to comment or did not immediately respond to requests for comment.