Business & Finance
Qatar Petroleum hires banks for June jumbo bond sale
- The sale is expected to take place by the end of June, the sources told Reuters, as the Gulf's hydrocarbons giants seek to raise cash in the face of low energy prices and Qatar Petroleum plans to expand capacity.
- Qatar Petroleum, one of the world's biggest suppliers of liquefied natural gas (LNG), has hired BofA Securities, Citi, Goldman Sachs, HSBC, JPMorgan and MUFG to lead the deal, the sources said.
31 May 2021
DUBAI: Qatar Petroleum has hired a group of international banks to arrange a multibillion-dollar sale of bonds on international debt markets, said two sources close to the matter.
The sale is expected to take place by the end of June, the sources told Reuters, as the Gulf's hydrocarbons giants seek to raise cash in the face of low energy prices and Qatar Petroleum plans to expand capacity.
Qatar Petroleum, one of the world's biggest suppliers of liquefied natural gas (LNG), has hired BofA Securities, Citi, Goldman Sachs, HSBC, JPMorgan and MUFG to lead the deal, the sources said.
Qatar Petroleum did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The banks either declined to comment or did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Green bond launched: Cannot advance without long-term planning, says PM
Qatar Petroleum hires banks for June jumbo bond sale
Pakistan reports lowest daily Covid-19 death toll in nearly two months
Pakistan starts Covid-19 vaccination of all eligible age groups from June 3
Kuwait resumes visas for Pakistanis after a decade
FY22 budget: Tarin hints at approaching opposition parties
Trade with India tantamount to treason with Kashmiris: PM
Punjab barrages: Buzdar invites PPP Sindh MPs to witness data reporting
World leaders call for action, inclusion at Seoul climate summit
Ministry may pay first instalment to 35 IPPs by weekend
Five leading export bodies contest new export scheme
SECP reduces number of forms for companies to 25
Read more stories
Comments