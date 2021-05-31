ANL 31.89 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.24%)
ASC 16.87 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.75%)
ASL 24.80 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (2.99%)
AVN 90.39 Increased By ▲ 6.14 (7.29%)
BOP 8.36 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.72%)
BYCO 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (4.92%)
DGKC 130.00 Increased By ▲ 8.50 (7%)
EPCL 50.00 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (2.15%)
FCCL 24.28 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (3.32%)
FFBL 26.69 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.46%)
FFL 17.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.45%)
HASCOL 10.77 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.16%)
HUBC 79.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.28%)
HUMNL 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.8%)
JSCL 23.13 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.78%)
KAPCO 40.75 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.26%)
KEL 4.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.1%)
LOTCHEM 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (3.52%)
MLCF 47.12 Increased By ▲ 1.86 (4.11%)
PAEL 34.26 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (4.45%)
PIBTL 11.09 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (4.43%)
POWER 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (10.13%)
PPL 92.51 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (1.88%)
PRL 25.97 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (2.85%)
PTC 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
SILK 1.64 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.8%)
SNGP 47.69 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (3.9%)
TRG 176.40 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.46%)
UNITY 45.51 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.91%)
WTL 3.75 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (26.26%)
BR100 5,227 Increased By ▲ 99.86 (1.95%)
BR30 27,325 Increased By ▲ 663.07 (2.49%)
KSE100 47,896 Increased By ▲ 770.05 (1.63%)
KSE30 19,602 Increased By ▲ 302.9 (1.57%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
20,779
4324hr
Pakistan Cases
921,053
2,11724hr
4.05% positivity
Sindh
317,665
Punjab
339,686
Balochistan
25,148
Islamabad
81,195
KPK
132,549
Business Recorder Logo
May 31, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Ehsan Mani refutes reports of his resignation

  • Mani said all the reports regarding his resignation are 'made up.'
  • He is currently in the UAE to represent Pakistan in the ICC Board meeting on June 1.
Syed Ahmed 31 May 2021

Chairman Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Ehsan Mani, has rebutted all media reports suggesting that he had decided to step down from the post.

Over the weekend, rumors were rife that the PCB boss submitted his resignation to patron-in-chief Prime Minister Imran Khan. People had even circulated names that could potentially succeed him in the lucrative position.

Mani, who is currently in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to attend an ICC Board meeting scheduled for June 1 to decide whether or not to host the T20 World Cup in India in October 2021, said all these stories were fabricated.

Former Pakistan captain and wicket-keeper batsman, Rashid Latif had tweeted that Mani has forwarded his resignation to PM Khan.

Appointed on August 20, 2018, Mani is set to retire as the PCB chairman in August this year. However, it seems that a faction of journalists wants him gone even before the due date.

On the other hand, when Rashid Latif was told that Ehsan Mani has refuted the reports of his resignation, the wicketkeeper-batsman said he stands by his report.

The News has reported quoting independent sources that regardless of the reports on his resignation, PM Khan wants Mani to continue working on the position till September to complete the pressing commitments in and around the T20 World Cup.”

Pakistan Cricket Board Ehsan Mani PCB chairman Ehsan Mani resignation

Ehsan Mani refutes reports of his resignation

Pakistan reports lowest daily Covid-19 death toll in nearly two months

Pakistan starts Covid-19 vaccination of all eligible age groups from June 3

Kuwait resumes visas for Pakistanis after a decade

FY22 budget: Tarin hints at approaching opposition parties

Trade with India tantamount to treason with Kashmiris: PM

Punjab barrages: Buzdar invites PPP Sindh MPs to witness data reporting

World leaders call for action, inclusion at Seoul climate summit

Ministry may pay first instalment to 35 IPPs by weekend

Five leading export bodies contest new export scheme

SECP reduces number of forms for companies to 25

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters