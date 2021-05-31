Ehsan Mani refutes reports of his resignation

Chairman Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Ehsan Mani, has rebutted all media reports suggesting that he had decided to step down from the post.

Over the weekend, rumors were rife that the PCB boss submitted his resignation to patron-in-chief Prime Minister Imran Khan. People had even circulated names that could potentially succeed him in the lucrative position.

Mani, who is currently in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to attend an ICC Board meeting scheduled for June 1 to decide whether or not to host the T20 World Cup in India in October 2021, said all these stories were fabricated.

Former Pakistan captain and wicket-keeper batsman, Rashid Latif had tweeted that Mani has forwarded his resignation to PM Khan.

Appointed on August 20, 2018, Mani is set to retire as the PCB chairman in August this year. However, it seems that a faction of journalists wants him gone even before the due date.

On the other hand, when Rashid Latif was told that Ehsan Mani has refuted the reports of his resignation, the wicketkeeper-batsman said he stands by his report.

The News has reported quoting independent sources that regardless of the reports on his resignation, PM Khan wants Mani to continue working on the position till September to complete the pressing commitments in and around the T20 World Cup.”