Pakistan reports lowest daily Covid-19 death toll in nearly two months

Pakistan reported the lowest number of coronavirus deaths on Sunday in nearly two months after 43 people lost their lives in 24 hours, taking the total death toll to 20,779.

The last time Pakistan reported 43 deaths was on April 4. During the last 24 hours, 52,223 people were tested for the virus, out of which 2,117 tested positive. Pakistan has now confirmed 921,053 infections since the outbreak of the pandemic last year.

The total number of active cases stands at 59,033. The national positivity ratio stands at 4.05%.

Pakistan has seen a significant decline in its daily number of new coronavirus cases with the country reporting less than 3,000 since May 24.

Meanwhile, 1,919 people recovered from Covid-19 in 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 841,241.

On May 29, Pakistan set a new record of most vaccinations in a day after more than 0.3 million people were administered the Covid-19 jabs.

Pakistan has opened Covid-19 vaccination for citizens aged 19 and above, while teachers aged 18 and above can go to any vaccination and get themselves inoculated.