Gorano Reservoir residents: Sindh Govt launches annual grant scheme

HYDERABAD: The Government of Sindh, on Sunday, launched annual grant scheme to the households residing within the one-kilometre vicinity of Gorano Reservoir by distributing cheques to the 507 eligible household owners.

As per the scheme approved by the Cabinet of Sindh Govt, all the eligible married households living within the one-kilometre vicinity of Gorano Reservoir will receive an annual grant of Rs100,000 for a lifetime, i.e. 30 years.

At the directions of CM Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah and processed by Minister for Energy, Imtiaz Ahmad Shaikh, member of the national assembly from Tharparkar Dr Mahesh Malani, and member Sindh Assembly Faqeer Sher Muhammad Bilalani distributed cheques to the eligible household owners. The scheme was part of the Thar Coal Project under which locals belonging to the immediate vicinities of the project area will receive lifetime grants to get direct benefit from the project. On the other hand, 172 households of New Senhri Dars of Thar Coal Block II already receiving annual grants of Rs100,000 since last two years.

The ceremony was witnessed by Deputy Commissioner Tharparkar, Muhammad Nawaz Soho, Manager CSR Thar Foundation Mohsin Babbar, and Assistant Commissioner Islamkot, Samiullah Sanjrani and participated by local Gorano elders Ahmad Shah, Hamid Dohar, Bheem Raj, Leela Ram, Bhooral Shah, Lakho Bheel, local Pakistan People Party leaders Susheel Malani, Siraj Soomro, and others were also present on the occasion.

Addressing the ceremony, MNA Dr Mahesh Malani said that to give benefit to locals living around the one-kilometre vicinity of Gorano reservoir, the Sindh Govt Cabinet approved an annual grant scheme of Rs100,000 each to the eligible households for 30 years.

He said the Govt of Sindh (GoS) will take more such decisions so that locals may reap the fruits of the Thar Coal development of the area. “Under the umbrella of Engro and Thar Foundation, GoS already providing basic necessities like clean drinking water, health clinics, and educational facilities to the people of the area,” he added.

Manager CSR Thar Foundation, Mohsin Babbar said, the local Tharis should be the prime beneficiaries of the developments taking place in the area, which we consider their legitimate right.

He thanked the Govt of Sindh for introducing a historic and unprecedented policy decision to provide grants to the eligible households of the area, which is never seen before in the development history of Pakistan.

The local elders of the area Bheem Raj, Hamid Dohar, and Lakho Bheel also received annual grant cheques from the chief guests and said, it’s their right to receive all facilities including the annual grants.

