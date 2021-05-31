ANL 31.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASC 16.58 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (5.2%)
ASL 24.08 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.39%)
AVN 84.25 Increased By ▲ 3.96 (4.93%)
BOP 8.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
BYCO 10.77 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.06%)
DGKC 121.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-1.42%)
EPCL 48.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.11%)
FCCL 23.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
FFBL 26.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
FFL 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (4.22%)
HASCOL 10.44 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.87%)
HUBC 78.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.65%)
HUMNL 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.3%)
JSCL 22.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-4.38%)
KAPCO 39.85 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.66%)
KEL 4.29 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.7%)
LOTCHEM 15.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.53%)
MLCF 45.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.53%)
PAEL 32.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.3%)
PIBTL 10.62 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.38%)
POWER 9.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.55%)
PPL 90.80 Increased By ▲ 3.22 (3.68%)
PRL 25.25 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.76%)
PTC 10.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
SILK 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.28%)
SNGP 45.90 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (5.52%)
TRG 175.60 Decreased By ▼ -3.41 (-1.9%)
UNITY 45.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.35%)
WTL 2.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-6.6%)
BR100 5,127 Increased By ▲ 51.3 (1.01%)
BR30 26,662 Increased By ▲ 184.77 (0.7%)
KSE100 47,126 Increased By ▲ 335.54 (0.72%)
KSE30 19,299 Increased By ▲ 162 (0.85%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
20,736
5624hr
Pakistan Cases
918,936
2,69724hr
4.82% positivity
Sindh
316,752
Punjab
339,073
Balochistan
25,083
Islamabad
81,116
KPK
132,170
Gorano Reservoir residents: Sindh Govt launches annual grant scheme

Recorder Report 31 May 2021

HYDERABAD: The Government of Sindh, on Sunday, launched annual grant scheme to the households residing within the one-kilometre vicinity of Gorano Reservoir by distributing cheques to the 507 eligible household owners.

As per the scheme approved by the Cabinet of Sindh Govt, all the eligible married households living within the one-kilometre vicinity of Gorano Reservoir will receive an annual grant of Rs100,000 for a lifetime, i.e. 30 years.

At the directions of CM Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah and processed by Minister for Energy, Imtiaz Ahmad Shaikh, member of the national assembly from Tharparkar Dr Mahesh Malani, and member Sindh Assembly Faqeer Sher Muhammad Bilalani distributed cheques to the eligible household owners. The scheme was part of the Thar Coal Project under which locals belonging to the immediate vicinities of the project area will receive lifetime grants to get direct benefit from the project. On the other hand, 172 households of New Senhri Dars of Thar Coal Block II already receiving annual grants of Rs100,000 since last two years.

The ceremony was witnessed by Deputy Commissioner Tharparkar, Muhammad Nawaz Soho, Manager CSR Thar Foundation Mohsin Babbar, and Assistant Commissioner Islamkot, Samiullah Sanjrani and participated by local Gorano elders Ahmad Shah, Hamid Dohar, Bheem Raj, Leela Ram, Bhooral Shah, Lakho Bheel, local Pakistan People Party leaders Susheel Malani, Siraj Soomro, and others were also present on the occasion.

Addressing the ceremony, MNA Dr Mahesh Malani said that to give benefit to locals living around the one-kilometre vicinity of Gorano reservoir, the Sindh Govt Cabinet approved an annual grant scheme of Rs100,000 each to the eligible households for 30 years.

He said the Govt of Sindh (GoS) will take more such decisions so that locals may reap the fruits of the Thar Coal development of the area. “Under the umbrella of Engro and Thar Foundation, GoS already providing basic necessities like clean drinking water, health clinics, and educational facilities to the people of the area,” he added.

Manager CSR Thar Foundation, Mohsin Babbar said, the local Tharis should be the prime beneficiaries of the developments taking place in the area, which we consider their legitimate right.

He thanked the Govt of Sindh for introducing a historic and unprecedented policy decision to provide grants to the eligible households of the area, which is never seen before in the development history of Pakistan.

The local elders of the area Bheem Raj, Hamid Dohar, and Lakho Bheel also received annual grant cheques from the chief guests and said, it’s their right to receive all facilities including the annual grants.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

