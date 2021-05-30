Chicken price drops due to rumours of coronavirus

ISLAMABAD: Chicken price has witnessed a decline following all time high level of Rs 11,500 per 40kg to Rs 8,400 per 40kg following rumors of coronavirus and reduced demand, revealed a survey conducted by Business Recorder, here on Saturday.

Traders told this correspondent that last week chicken prices have touched all time high level as a result consumers reduced purchasing chicken and shifted towards beef, moreover on social media rumors of coronavirus in chicken also surfaced which has reduced the commodity price by Rs 2,900 per 40kg.

The survey noted no change in ghee/cooking oil prices as best quality ghee/cooking oil is available at Rs1,620 per carton and B-grade ghee/cooking at Rs 3,800 per 16 pack carton.

Since December 2020, best quality ghee/cooking oil price has witnessed an increase of Rs110 per kg from Rs 250 per kg to Rs 360 per kg, while B-grade ghee/cooking oil price increased by Rs 90 per pack of 900 grams from Rs 160 to Rs 250 per pack.

Traders told this correspondent that the government-sponsored subsidised wheat flour is not being supplied in open market after the passage of Eidul Fitr and now wheat flour is available at open market rates, which is being sold at Rs 1,180 per 20kg against Rs 860 per 20kg.

The survey observed sugar price witnessed a reduction of Rs 50 per 50kg bag from Rs 4,800 per bag to Rs 4,750 per 40kg, while in retail market, it is being sold at Rs 105 per kg.

Egg prices both in wholesale as well as in retail markets remained unchanged at Rs 4,200 per carton, which in retail market are being sold in the range of Rs 150-155 per dozen.

No changes were observed in packed milk prices such as Milk Pack and Olper which is available at Rs 42.5 per pack, and litre pack at Rs 160 per pack. Fresh milk and yogurt prices also remained unchanged at Rs 140 per kg and Rs 150 per kg respectively.

Prices of the various brands of rice remained unchanged as best quality rice is available at Rs 5,300 per 50kg bag, which in retail is being sold at Rs 160 per kg, while normal quality rice brands are being sold at Rs 80 per kg to Rs 120 per kg.

Pulses prices witnessed no changes as moong in wholesale is available at Rs 8,000 per 40kg, which in retail is being sold at Rs 220 per kg, maash at Rs 8,500 per 40kg which in retail is being sold at Rs 230 per kg, best quality lentil at Rs 5,000 per 40kg, which in retail is being sold at Rs 140 per kg.

Best quality bean lentil at Rs8,000 per bag which in retail is being sold at Rs 200 per kg, masoor at Rs 5,000 per 40kg, which in retail is being sold at Rs 140 per kg, while best quality whole gram at Rs 5,000 per 40kg, which in retail is being sold at Rs 130 per kg.

A comparison of the prevailing market prices with the prices computed by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) revealed serious differences as the PBS has mentioned sugar price at Rs98.54 per kg, while in market on average sugar is available at Rs 105 per kg.

Similarly, the PBS mentioned Dalda ghee/cooking oil price Rs 1,540 per 5kg tin, while in market it is being sold Rs 1,560 per 5kg tin. The PBS mentioned wheat flour price of Rs 1,144.70 per 20kg bag but in the market it is available at Rs 1,180 per 20kg bag.

Fresh milk price at Rs 108.60 per kg, while in the market it is being sold at Rs 140 per kg, cooked daal plate at average hotel is available at Rs 95 per plate against the PBS mentioned price of Rs 78.60 per plate, mutton in rural areas of Rawalpindi/Islamabad is available at Rs 1,200 per kg, while the PBS has mentioned it at Rs 1,087.11 per kg, while in urban areas of the twin cities mutton is being sold at Rs 1,360 per kg.

The survey noted a declining trend in the prices of vegetables as potato price went down from Rs 250 per 5kg to Rs 200 per 5kg, which in retail are being sold at Rs 50 per kg against Rs 60 per kg, tomatoes price went down from Rs 180 per 5kg to Rs 130 per 5kg in wholesale market which in retail are being sold at Rs 35 per kg against Rs 45 per kg, onion price went down from Rs 150 per 5kg to Rs 120 per 5kg, which in retail are being sold at Rs 30-35 per kg against Rs 35-40 per kg.

Ginger price remained stable at Rs 1,500 per 5kg, which in retail market are being sold at Rs 350 per kg and local garlic price witnessed no change and is being sold at Rs 600 per 5kg, which in retail is being sold at Rs 150 per kg.

Pumpkin price remained unchanged at Rs220 per 5kg, which in retail is being sold at Rs 55-60 per kg, okra price went up from Rs 300 per 5kg to Rs 375 per 5kg, which in retail is being sold at Rs 90 per kg against Rs 70 per kg, capsicum price went up from Rs 220 per 5kg to Rs 350 per 5kg, which in retail is available at Rs 80 per kg against Rs 50-70 per kg, fresh bean price went up Rs 300 per 5kg to Rs 550 per 5kg, which in retail is being sold at Rs 140 per kg against Rs 70 per kg, peas price remained unchanged at Rs 750 per 5kg, which in retail is being sold at Rs 200 per kg, cauliflower price went up from Rs 280 per 5kg to Rs 400 per 5kg, which in retail is being sold at Rs 95 per kg against Rs 65 per kg.

Fruit prices witnessed a declining trend as best quality banana is available at Rs 200 per dozen against Rs 250 per dozen, while normal quality in the range of Rs 130-145 per dozen against Rs 175-190 per dozen, watermelon is available in the range of Rs 20-25 per kg against Rs 25-30 per kg, various brands of apple are available in the range of Rs 100-250 per kg against Rs 125-300 per kg, melon is being sold at Rs 45 per kg against Rs 60 per kg and new arrival cherry at Rs 300 per kg against Rs 200 per kg.

Various brands of peach are available in the range of Rs 100 per kg to Rs 225 per kg and various quality mangoes in the range of Rs 90-150 per kg, while plum is available at Rs 350 per kg.

