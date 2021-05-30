ANL 31.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KWDA donates 16 water coolers, chillers

Recorder Report 30 May 2021

KARACHI: Karachi Welfare and Development Association (KWDA) of Overseas Pakistanis has donated16 water coolers and chillers across Karachi to facilitate different organizations. These electric water coolers were delivered to mosques, churches, schools and Gora Qabristan.

Aijaz Ahmed, program coordinator, said KWDA is able to reach out to some of the most deprived and poor areas of Karachi and installed some 16 electric water coolers of 60 litter capacity, water filters, frames, stabilizers and in some areas.

He informed that KWDA is an overseas organization and as per vision of Shafi Ahmed Chairman is completely focusing on helping the people in lower socioeconomic areas of Karachi. "Our previous work included rolling out helmet distribution for safety of motorcyclists, helping prevent loss of life for those people who were unable to afford a helmet due to financial hardship," he added.

KWDA is also currently working to sponsor school children where parents cannot afford to get them an education and instead are forced to send them into child labour. This project will not only pay for their yearly school fees but also provide books and uniforms.

Ultimately, KWDA hoped to adopt an entire school in an underprivileged part of Karachi. Currently it is working with a school in Lyari, which is one of the poorer neighborhoods of the city.

Lastly, KWDA has also worked in the healthcare, providing support to disadvantaged Covid patients facing hardships during the pandemic. In addition, it is working with charity-based hospitals to cover all medical bills and sponsor beds for Covid positive patients.

