Pakistan reaffirms commitment to ensure peacekeeping

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Saturday by joining the international community in celebrating the International Day of United Nations Peacekeepers, reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring that peacekeeping remains an effective mechanism for maintaining peace, security and stability in the world.

As one of the top troop-contributing countries, Pakistan deeply values the vital role played by “blue helmets” in maintaining security and stability in many conflict-ridden areas around the world, the Foreign Office said in a statement.

“We salute the services and sacrifices rendered by UN peacekeepers and reiterate our commitment to continue working with the United Nations for advancing the shared ideals of peace, stability and cooperation,” it stated, adding that Pakistan is proud of its long-standing and consistent contributions to UN peacekeeping spanning over six decades.

“On this Day, we reaffirm our commitment to ensuring that peacekeeping remains an effective mechanism for maintaining peace, security and stability in the world,” it added.

Since 1960, over 200,000 of our servicemen have served with honour and valour in 46 UN missions in 26 countries in almost all continents of the world, it stated, adding that through their professionalism and dedication, our peacekeepers have always distinguished themselves in every mission where they have participated.

One hundred and fifty-seven of our bravest peacekeepers have made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty for the cause of international peace and security, it added. It added that Pakistan has also led the way in deputing female peacekeepers in record time.

