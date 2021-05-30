Railways retrieves land in Hyderabad

KARACHI: In a post midnight land retrieval operation carried out at Auto Bhan road in Hyderabad, Karachi railways claimed to have successfully retrieved land measuring 2.88 kanals or 15,500 square feet where a petrol pump had been built illegally without taking any permission or entering into an official agreement with the department.

The said operation was a part of Karachi division's "Operation Lands Retrieval" that aims at retrieval of 11 pieces of land in Karachi division where illegal petrol pumps had been constructed. Eight of the eleven stated pieces of land are in Hyderabad and two out of them have been retrieved during the last three days.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021