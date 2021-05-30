Chinese investment under CPEC to bring revolution

LAHORE: Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid has said that billions of dollars of Chinese investment under CPEC will bring economic revolution in Pakistan which will also benefit Gilgit-Baltistan.

Talking to media on the occasion of a visit to Challenge Textile Factory on Lahore-Multan Road with Chinese investment, Khalid Khurshid said that China's Challenge Group has signed an accord with the Gilgit-Baltistan government under which our 150 people will be immediately employed here and later this number will be increased to 2000 for which we are grateful to the group.

Pakistani Businessman Qamar Khan Bobby while briefing Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid about Chinese investment said that the Challenge Fashion Export Park is being set up on Kasur Road which will revolutionize the textile industry of Pakistan.