ANL 31.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASC 16.58 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (5.2%)
ASL 24.08 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.39%)
AVN 84.25 Increased By ▲ 3.96 (4.93%)
BOP 8.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
BYCO 10.77 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.06%)
DGKC 121.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-1.42%)
EPCL 48.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.11%)
FCCL 23.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
FFBL 26.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
FFL 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (4.22%)
HASCOL 10.44 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.87%)
HUBC 78.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.65%)
HUMNL 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.3%)
JSCL 22.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-4.38%)
KAPCO 39.85 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.66%)
KEL 4.29 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.7%)
LOTCHEM 15.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.53%)
MLCF 45.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.53%)
PAEL 32.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.3%)
PIBTL 10.62 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.38%)
POWER 9.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.55%)
PPL 90.80 Increased By ▲ 3.22 (3.68%)
PRL 25.25 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.76%)
PTC 10.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
SILK 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.28%)
SNGP 45.90 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (5.52%)
TRG 175.60 Decreased By ▼ -3.41 (-1.9%)
UNITY 45.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.35%)
WTL 2.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-6.6%)
BR100 5,127 Increased By ▲ 51.3 (1.01%)
BR30 26,662 Increased By ▲ 184.77 (0.7%)
KSE100 47,126 Increased By ▲ 335.54 (0.72%)
KSE30 19,299 Increased By ▲ 162 (0.85%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
20,736
5624hr
Pakistan Cases
918,936
2,69724hr
4.82% positivity
Sindh
316,752
Punjab
339,073
Balochistan
25,083
Islamabad
81,116
KPK
132,170
Business Recorder Logo
May 30, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Cotton poised for weekly fall

Reuters 30 May 2021

NEW YORT: ICE cotton futures were headed for a weekly dip on Friday, as a recent rain spell and forecasts for more showers in West Texas overshadowed an upbeat outlook for exports.

Cotton contracts for July fell 0.41 cent, or 0.5% to 82.20 cents per lb by 1:20 pm EDT (1720 GMT). It traded within a range of 81.93 and 82.91 cents a lb.

While improving weather conditions in the top cotton producing West Texas region were weighing on the market, analysts said the demand outlook for cotton was positive and could still result in a tight market.

“It (the weather) is probably the more important factor (now) ... we’re hanging in here and the news on the horizon appears to be rather bullish, so I suspect we’ll head higher,” said Jack Scoville, vice president at Chicago-based Price Futures Group.

“Demand for US cotton has held up and even with good production prospects around the world, I think we’ll get our share of the business,” potentially helping prices rally, Scoville said.

The US Department of Agriculture (USDA)’s weekly export sales report on Thursday showed net sales for the 2020/2021 marking year were 59% higher than the prior week.

The crop is likely to be lower in Texas, the Delta and Midsouth region and Georgia with cotton loosing some acreage to competing crops like soybeans, wheat, sorghum and peanuts, said Louis Barbera, partner and analyst at VLM Commodities Ltd.

Barbera added that the lower acreage and upbeat demand outlook could lead to limited U.S cotton supplies.

Data showed total futures market volume fell by 7,728 to 15,712 lot and open interest gained 2,605 to 225,657 contracts from the previous session.

Certificated cotton stocks deliverable as of May 27 totalled 146,886 480-lb bales, up from 146,731 in the previous session.

cotton yarn cotton market cotton crop Cotton spot

Cotton poised for weekly fall

FY22 budget to serve IMF interests: Bilawal

Balochistan scrutinising proposal on Reko Diq development

Country witnesses record production of wheat: minister

DKSC project becomes thorny task for govt

PDM rejects electoral reforms

People have rejected IMF, govt: Shehbaz

Govt urged to declare LPG sector tax-free

PM visits NCA nuclear facility

Economy back on path of growth as predicted: Umar

PM’s ‘Agri Transformation Plan’ revolutionary initiative: SAPM

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.