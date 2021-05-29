Qureshi discusses areas of mutual cooperation with Iraqi president

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi called on Saturday Iraqi President Barham Salih in Baghdad.

In a press release, the Foreign Office (FO) said the two discussed regional and global issues of mutual interest, adding that the FM expressed Pakistan’s desire to further enhance existing bilateral ties in all spheres of cooperation.

The FM acknowledged the unyielding efforts and sacrifices of the people of Iraq in the fight against terrorism and wished peace, progress and prosperity for the country. President Salih warmly welcomed the FM and thanked Pakistan for its understanding and support, the FO statement said.

Qureshi also briefed the president on Pakistan’s transformed vision centered around shifting focus from geo-politics to geo-economics. He also outlined Pakistan’s desire to offer itself as an economic hub through peace, development partnerships and connectivity.

The FO said that President Salih appreciated Prime Minister Imran Khan's environmental initiatives, and hoped for greater cooperation in this field. During their meeting, Qureshi highlighted Pakistan’s efforts to promote solidarity among the Muslim Ummah, and briefed the president of Pakistan's steadfast diplomatic support for Palestinians.

"Foreign Minister Qureshi briefed the President on the situation in South Asia, in particular Pakistan's approach towards the issues and disputes with India, Pakistan’s consistent support for the Afghan Peace Process," FO added.

FM Qureshi meets Iraqi FM Fuad Hussein

Earlier, FM Qureshi met Iraqi FM Fuad Hussein and said Pakistan greatly values its relations with Iraq, adding that the two countries are deep rooted in common history, religion and cultural values.

"We discussed the translating of goodwill between the two countries into more diverse and deep cooperation across sectors, especially trade, economic, defence and education," Qureshi said in a tweet. He further said that he shared Pakistan’s principal focus on economic diplomacy with the Iraqi FM and how the country desires to strengthen this footprint with Iraq.

FM Qureshi also informed his counterpart that Pakistan is pleased to have trained a number of Iraqi diplomats under the Foreign Service Academy Pakistan and Foreign Services Training Institute Republic of Iraq agreement. FM Qureshi said both Pakistan and Iraq can share their experiences in the fight against terrorism.

The two sides emphasized the need for collective efforts at the international level to curb the spread of coronavirus, Radio Pakistan reported. Qureshi also apprised Hussein of Pakistan's role in facilitating the Afghan peace process.

Qureshi is currently on a three-day official visit to Iraq. FM Qureshi's visit comes in the backdrop of a number of ministerial-level visits from both sides, "which signify the importance accorded by both countries to augmenting bilateral relationship for mutual benefit", a statement by the FO said.