Pakistan-Egypt first joint air defence exercise begins

Pakistan and Egypt have started their first joint air defence exercise "Sky Guard -1" 2021 at Cairo during which the troops will exchange operational drills and procedures to meet the future battlefield environment.

The opening ceremony of the two-week-long joint exercise was held on Friday. Director General Joint Staff Headquarters Lieutenant-General Muhammad Chirag Haider, Egyptian Chief of Air Defence Major General Mohamed Hagezy Abdel Mawgood, along with other military officials from both countries were present.

The joint exercise is aimed to bolster the military cooperation between the two countries in the face of existing and emerging threats in air defence. Sky Guard-1 will focus on synergy, information gathering, greater integration, interoperationability, decision-making of air defence tentacles to generate a comprehensive response against multiple hostile air threats in battle, Radio Pakistan reported.

