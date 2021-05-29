NPPMCL sell-off: Tarin asks stakeholders to resolve issues

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin has directed all the stakeholders to resolve the issues related to the privatisation of the National Power Parks Management Company Limited (NPPMCL) for its early privatisation.

An official said that the finance minister wanted sale of the NPPMCL in the next few months.

The finance minister was chairing a meeting of the Sub-Committee of the Cabinet Committee on Privatisation (CCoP) through a video link to review progress on the privatisation of the NPPMCL, in the light of decisions taken at the level of Cabinet Committee on Energy (CCoE), Cabinet Committee on Privatization (CCoP), and the Economic Coordination Committee of the Cabinet.

The relevant department briefed the finance minister that the progress on the matters pertaining to the independent power producers (IPPs) has boosted the confidence of the investors and there is also a significant development on the matters, which have to be decided among the different government entities, ministries and provincial governments.

Shaukat Tarin directed all the relevant stakeholders to meet during the next week for sharing progress on the respective tasks assigned to them to take the transaction to its final phase.

The meeting was attended by the Minister for Privatisation, Advisor to Prime Minister on Institutional Reforms and Austerity, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Power, chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue participated in the meeting along with the secretaries of Power, Petroleum and Privatisation divisions.

