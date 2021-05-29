Markets
LME official prices
29 May 2021
LONDON: The following were Thursday official prices.
==================================================================================================
Aluminium Aluminium Copper Lead Nickel Tin Zinc Nasaac
Alloy
==================================================================================================
Cash Buyer 2124.00 2388.00 10032.50 2182.50 17364.00 31361.00 2994.50 2323.00
Cash Seller
& Settlement 2124.00 2388.00 10032.50 2182.50 17364.00 31361.00 2994.50 2323.00
3-months Buyer 2075.00 2421.00 10048.50 2178.00 17410.00 29657.00 3013.00 2330.00
3-months Seller 2075.00 2421.00 10048.50 2178.00 17410.00 29657.00 3013.00 2330.00
15-months Buyer - - - - - 26002.00 - -
15-months Seller - - - - - 26002.00 - -
27-months Buyer - - - - - - - -
27-months Seller - - - - - - - -
==================================================================================================
Source: London Metals Exchange.
