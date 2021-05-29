KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Friday (May 28, 2021).

=============================================================================== NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL) =============================================================================== DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION =============================================================================== Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement Volume Value Value =============================================================================== 1,034,103,831 574,788,921 25,310,463,124 14,900,144,588 =============================================================================== PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS =============================================================================== Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy Buy (Sell) /(Sell) Rs Rs Rs =============================================================================== Foreign Investor (Individual & Corporate) 2,604,208,573 (2,087,018,565) 517,190,008 Local Individuals 23,024,369,307 (22,747,097,642) 277,271,664 Local Corporates 10,615,044,277 (11,409,505,951) (794,461,672) ===============================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021