KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Friday (May 28, 2021).
===============================================================================
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
1,034,103,831 574,788,921 25,310,463,124 14,900,144,588
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 2,604,208,573 (2,087,018,565) 517,190,008
Local Individuals 23,024,369,307 (22,747,097,642) 277,271,664
Local Corporates 10,615,044,277 (11,409,505,951) (794,461,672)
===============================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
Comments are closed on this story.