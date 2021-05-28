Russian rouble hits near 2-month high versus euro, MOEX reaches record high

MOSCOW: The rouble firmed to a near two-month high against the euro on Friday and headed towards the 73 mark versus the dollar as oil prices edged higher and Russia's benchmark MOEX stock index hit a record peak.

By 1600 GMT, the rouble had gained 0.3pc to trade at 89.34 versus the euro, earlier reaching its strongest mark since April 1.

Versus the dollar it was 0.3pc firmer at 73.27 earlier hitting its strongest since mid-March, excluding a short-lived move to 72 on the Moscow Exchange on May 7 that traders said was likely a trading error in thin holiday trade.

Inflation data on Friday showed U.S. consumer prices surged in April, but the rouble reaction was softer than earlier in May when higher-than-expected U.S. data fuelled inflation concerns.

Any negative change in the geopolitical backdrop could quickly turn to risk aversion for investors on the Russian market, said Veles Capital, adding that the upcoming summit meeting between President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Joe Biden remains a priority topic for the currency.

The share of foreign investors among holders of Russia's OFZ treasury bonds fell in April to 19.5pc, its lowest since December 2012, central bank data showed.

Meanwhile, Microsoft Corp said on Thursday that the Nobelium group, which originates from Russia and was behind the SolarWinds cyber attack, is now targeting government agencies, think tanks, consultants, and non-governmental organizations, which could dampen appetite for Russian assets.

Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was up 0.4pc at $69.76 a barrel.

The dollar-denominated RTS index was unchanged at 1,603.8 points, earlier touching its highest mark since January 2020.

The rouble-based MOEX Russian index was 0.2pc lower at 3,730.6 points, earlier reaching a record high of 3,752.80.