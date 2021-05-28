ANL 31.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASC 16.58 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (5.2%)
ASL 24.08 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.39%)
AVN 84.25 Increased By ▲ 3.96 (4.93%)
BOP 8.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
BYCO 10.77 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.06%)
DGKC 121.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-1.42%)
EPCL 48.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.11%)
FCCL 23.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
FFBL 26.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
FFL 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (4.22%)
HASCOL 10.44 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.87%)
HUBC 78.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.65%)
HUMNL 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.3%)
JSCL 22.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-4.38%)
KAPCO 39.85 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.66%)
KEL 4.29 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.7%)
LOTCHEM 15.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.53%)
MLCF 45.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.53%)
PAEL 32.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.3%)
PIBTL 10.62 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.38%)
POWER 9.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.55%)
PPL 90.80 Increased By ▲ 3.22 (3.68%)
PRL 25.25 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.76%)
PTC 10.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
SILK 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.28%)
SNGP 45.90 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (5.52%)
TRG 175.60 Decreased By ▼ -3.41 (-1.9%)
UNITY 45.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.35%)
WTL 2.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-6.6%)
BR100 5,127 Increased By ▲ 51.3 (1.01%)
BR30 26,662 Increased By ▲ 184.77 (0.7%)
KSE100 47,126 Increased By ▲ 335.54 (0.72%)
KSE30 19,299 Increased By ▲ 162 (0.85%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
20,607
6724hr
Pakistan Cases
913,784
2,48224hr
4.81% positivity
Sindh
314,158
Punjab
337,775
Balochistan
24,908
Islamabad
80,927
KPK
131,411
Russian rouble hits near 2-month high versus euro, MOEX reaches record high

  • The rouble-based MOEX Russian index was 0.2pc lower at 3,730.6 points, earlier reaching a record high of 3,752.80.
Reuters 28 May 2021

MOSCOW: The rouble firmed to a near two-month high against the euro on Friday and headed towards the 73 mark versus the dollar as oil prices edged higher and Russia's benchmark MOEX stock index hit a record peak.

By 1600 GMT, the rouble had gained 0.3pc to trade at 89.34 versus the euro, earlier reaching its strongest mark since April 1.

Versus the dollar it was 0.3pc firmer at 73.27 earlier hitting its strongest since mid-March, excluding a short-lived move to 72 on the Moscow Exchange on May 7 that traders said was likely a trading error in thin holiday trade.

Inflation data on Friday showed U.S. consumer prices surged in April, but the rouble reaction was softer than earlier in May when higher-than-expected U.S. data fuelled inflation concerns.

Any negative change in the geopolitical backdrop could quickly turn to risk aversion for investors on the Russian market, said Veles Capital, adding that the upcoming summit meeting between President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Joe Biden remains a priority topic for the currency.

The share of foreign investors among holders of Russia's OFZ treasury bonds fell in April to 19.5pc, its lowest since December 2012, central bank data showed.

Meanwhile, Microsoft Corp said on Thursday that the Nobelium group, which originates from Russia and was behind the SolarWinds cyber attack, is now targeting government agencies, think tanks, consultants, and non-governmental organizations, which could dampen appetite for Russian assets.

Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was up 0.4pc at $69.76 a barrel.

The dollar-denominated RTS index was unchanged at 1,603.8 points, earlier touching its highest mark since January 2020.

The rouble-based MOEX Russian index was 0.2pc lower at 3,730.6 points, earlier reaching a record high of 3,752.80.

Crude Oil Rouble Joe Biden Trade Oil prices Dollar U.S. consumer prices

