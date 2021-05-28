ANL 31.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASC 16.58 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (5.2%)
ASL 24.08 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.39%)
AVN 84.25 Increased By ▲ 3.96 (4.93%)
BOP 8.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
BYCO 10.77 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.06%)
DGKC 121.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-1.42%)
EPCL 48.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.11%)
FCCL 23.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
FFBL 26.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
FFL 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (4.22%)
HASCOL 10.44 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.87%)
HUBC 78.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.65%)
HUMNL 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.3%)
JSCL 22.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-4.38%)
KAPCO 39.85 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.66%)
KEL 4.29 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.7%)
LOTCHEM 15.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.53%)
MLCF 45.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.53%)
PAEL 32.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.3%)
PIBTL 10.62 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.38%)
POWER 9.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.55%)
PPL 90.80 Increased By ▲ 3.22 (3.68%)
PRL 25.25 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.76%)
PTC 10.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
SILK 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.28%)
SNGP 45.90 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (5.52%)
TRG 175.60 Decreased By ▼ -3.41 (-1.9%)
UNITY 45.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.35%)
WTL 2.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-6.6%)
BR100 5,127 Increased By ▲ 51.3 (1.01%)
BR30 26,662 Increased By ▲ 184.77 (0.7%)
KSE100 47,126 Increased By ▲ 335.54 (0.72%)
KSE30 19,299 Increased By ▲ 162 (0.85%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
20,607
6724hr
Pakistan Cases
913,784
2,48224hr
4.81% positivity
Sindh
314,158
Punjab
337,775
Balochistan
24,908
Islamabad
80,927
KPK
131,411
Business Recorder Logo
May 28, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Canada records C$314.0 billion budget deficit in fiscal 2020/21

  • Compared to the previous fiscal year revenues dropped 10.4%, while program expenses jumped 80.1%, largely due to emergency transfers to individuals, businesses and the provinces.
  • On a monthly basis, Canada posted a deficit of C$31.44 billion in March 2021, compared to a deficit of C$14.79 billion recorded in March 2020.
Reuters Updated 28 May 2021

OTTAWA: Canada's budget deficit in fiscal 2020/21 swelled to C$314.00 billion ($260.15 billion) from a deficit of C$21.77 billion in the previous year, as Ottawa spent heavily to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, preliminary data from the federal finance ministry showed on Friday.

Compared to the previous fiscal year revenues dropped 10.4%, while program expenses jumped 80.1%, largely due to emergency transfers to individuals, businesses and the provinces.

"The government's 2020-21 financial results reflect the economic downturn and temporary measures implemented through the government's Economic Response Plan to support Canadians and businesses facing hardship as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak," Finance said.

On a monthly basis, Canada posted a deficit of C$31.44 billion in March 2021, compared to a deficit of C$14.79 billion recorded in March 2020.

Monthly revenues increased by 33.8%, driven by an increase in tax and other revenues, while program expenses were up 69.0%, again on COVID-19 related spending.

The final results for the fiscal year will include additional adjustments, including more than C$7 billion in measures announced in Budget 2021, the Finance ministry said.

Canada's economy Canada's economic growth Canada's budget deficit Canada's GDP

Canada records C$314.0 billion budget deficit in fiscal 2020/21

India strongly condemns UNGA President's "prejudiced" remarks on Kashmir issue

Pakistan opens walk-in vaccination for ages 30, above from May 29

GDP growth forecast of 4.8pc approved for next fiscal: Umar

SBP keeps interest rate unchanged at 7%

Pakistan restored balance of power in region on May 28, 1998: DG ISPR

SECP approves framework for ‘Direct Listing’ at PSX

Pakistan welcomes UNHRC’s decision to investigate human rights violations by Israel

Qureshi leaves for Iraq on three-day visit

IMF supportive of govt’s approach to food inflation?

Pakistan's WAPDA raises $500m in country's first green bond issuance

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters