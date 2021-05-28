World
Greek February unemployment drops to 15.9%
- Seasonally adjusted data showed the number of unemployed at 700,842 people.
28 May 2021
ATHENS: Greece's jobless rate eased to 15.9% in February from an upwardly revised 16.1% in the previous month, data from the country's statistics service ELSTAT showed on Friday.
Seasonally adjusted data showed the number of unemployed at 700,842 people, with those aged up to 24 the hardest hit.
