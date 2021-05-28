Pakistan welcomes UNHRC’s decision to investigate human rights violations by Israel

Pakistan has welcomed the United Nations Human Rights Council's (UNHRC) adoption of the Organization of Islamic Conference (OIC)-led resolution calling for an investigation into human rights violations by Israel against Palestinians.

During the special one-day council session on Thursday, the resolution presented by Pakistan on behalf of OIC, was passed in favor by 24 of the council’s 47 members. The resolution said the investigators should probe underlying root causes of recurrent tensions and instability, including systematic discrimination and repression based on group identity.

The investigation should focus on establishing facts and gather evidence for legal proceedings, and should aim to identify perpetrators to ensure they are held accountable, the resolution said.

In a statement, the Foreign Office (FO) said that the UNHRC's decision to establish a standing international commission of inquiry 'represent global resolve to end systemic impunity and injustice and begin a process of meaningful accountability'.

"Pakistan stands in solidarity with the Palestinian people and shares the international community’s expectation for effective implementation of this resolution to ensure respect for international law as well as for rights and dignity of the people of Palestine," FO statement said.

During the 11-day conflict, Israeli air strikes and artillery fire on Gaza killed 254 Palestinians, including 66 children, and wounded more than 1,900 people, the health ministry in Gaza said.