ANL 31.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASC 16.28 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (3.3%)
ASL 24.10 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.47%)
AVN 81.80 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (1.88%)
BOP 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.87%)
BYCO 10.75 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.87%)
DGKC 122.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.61%)
EPCL 49.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.12%)
FCCL 23.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.26%)
FFBL 26.22 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.46%)
FFL 17.40 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (4.82%)
HASCOL 10.60 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.42%)
HUBC 77.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 8.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.49%)
JSCL 23.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.21%)
KAPCO 39.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
KEL 4.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 15.22 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.46%)
MLCF 45.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.88%)
PAEL 32.98 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.24%)
PIBTL 10.66 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.76%)
POWER 9.13 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 92.10 Increased By ▲ 4.52 (5.16%)
PRL 25.46 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.6%)
PTC 10.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.57 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.64%)
SNGP 44.29 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (1.82%)
TRG 177.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-0.84%)
UNITY 45.15 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.46%)
WTL 2.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-6.29%)
BR100 5,120 Increased By ▲ 44.51 (0.88%)
BR30 26,708 Increased By ▲ 230.63 (0.87%)
KSE100 47,144 Increased By ▲ 353.69 (0.76%)
KSE30 19,324 Increased By ▲ 186.03 (0.97%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
20,607
6724hr
Pakistan Cases
913,784
2,48224hr
4.81% positivity
Sindh
314,158
Punjab
337,775
Balochistan
24,908
Islamabad
80,927
KPK
131,411
Business Recorder Logo
May 28, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China stocks flat as investors book profits; Hong Kong up

  • There were signs of profit-taking after strong gains in the past sessions. For the week, CSI300 gained 3.9% by midday, while SSEC added 3.5%.
Reuters 28 May 2021

SHANGHAI: China's major stock indexes were little changed on Friday as investors took a breather following recent gains, but were set to end the week higher.

** The CSI300 index fell 0.1% to 5,333.35 points at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index was unchanged at 3,609.03 points.

** There were signs of profit-taking after strong gains in the past sessions. For the week, CSI300 gained 3.9% by midday, while SSEC added 3.5%.

** The smaller Shenzhen index was up 0.23%, the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was higher by 1.35% and Shanghai's tech-focused STAR50 index was up 0.23%.

** Investors looked past fresh strains in Sino-US relations after the US Senate on Thursday advanced a sweeping package of legislation intended to boost the country's ability to compete with Chinese technology.

** Chinese- and Hong Kong-listed resources firms gained after reports that US President Joe Biden will seek $6 trillion in federal spending for the 2022 fiscal year.

** The Hang Seng index added 0.6% to 29,297.18 points, while the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index rose 0.2% to 10,867.78.

** JD Logistics Inc soared on debut, giving the Chinese delivery and warehousing firm a $36 billion stock market value and providing a strong start on Friday for what is only the third mega listing in Hong Kong so far this year.

** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 0.71% while Japan's Nikkei index was up 2.12%.

** The yuan was quoted at 6.3686 per US dollar, 0.24% firmer than the previous close of 6.384.

China CSI300 Shanghai's STAR50 index SSEC

China stocks flat as investors book profits; Hong Kong up

IMF supportive of govt’s approach to food inflation?

Pakistan's WAPDA raises $500m in country's first green bond issuance

Kashmir dispute: Status must not be changed unless resolved: Bozkir

Industry/export-oriented sectors: Tarin-led meeting discusses concessional power tariff

Former FBR chief Shabbar makes budget proposals

CDWP approves 13 projects worth Rs38bn

CPEC to generate massive job opportunities: Umar

Top China, US trade officials hold ‘candid’ first talks

Yusuf Khan made secretary finance

Covid-19 positivity ratio declines to 4.35pc

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters