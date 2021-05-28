CDWP approves 13 projects worth Rs38bn

ISLAMABAD: The Central Development Working Party (CDWP) has approved as many as 13 development projects of various sectors at a cost of Rs38 billion.

The CDWP met with Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Mohammad Jehanzeb Khan in the chair at P-Block Secretariat, on Thursday.

Senior officials from the Planning Commission and federal ministries/divisions also participated in the meeting, while representatives from the provincial governments participated through video conferences.

Projects related to education, energy, health, higher education, industries and commerce, physical planning and housing, and water resources were considered in the meeting.

A project related to industries and commerce was presented in the meeting namely, “Refurbishment & Modernization of Heavy Foundry & Forge Facility at HMC” at cost of Rs1.51 billion approved in the meeting.

The main objective of the project is modernisation of steel making area, refurbishment of 3,150 tons Hydraulic Forging Press, up-gradation and automation of Ingot Heating Furnaces, installation of new Forging Manipulator with lifting capacity of 25 tons etc.

A project related to energy presented in the meeting namely, “Hiring of Consultancy Services for Development of Strategic Underground Gas Storage (SUGS)” valued at Rs1.85 billion approved by the CDWP.

A project related to education presented in the forum titled, “Establishment of Cadet College Gwadar” worth Rs1.88 billion was approved in the meeting.

The main objective of the project is to provide quality education to the residents of the area.

Three projects related to health presented in the meeting namely, “Establishment of Cardiology Unit & Burn/Trauma Unit at Cat-A DHQ Hospital Malakand at Batkhela” worth Rs1.124 billion and “Up-gradation of Institute of Nuclear Medicine and Oncology, Lahore” worth Rs2.061 billion, and “COVID-19 Emergency Response and Ensuring Universal Health Coverage in Islamabad Capital Territory” worth Rs2.482 billion were approved by the CDWP forum.

A project related to the Higher Education Commission presented in the forum namely, “Strengthening of Islamia University Bhawalpure” worth Rs4.09 billion was approved by the CDWP.

Two projects related to Physical Planning and Housing presented in the meeting namely, “Construction of Khall Greater Water Supply Scheme District Lower Dir” worth Rs852.516 million and “Construction of Gravity Based Water Supply Schemes and rehabilitation of Existing Infrastructure for Tehsil Matta to Kuza Bandai and Tehsil Khwazakhela to Charbagh, Swat” worth Rs6 billion were approved in the meeting.

Four projects related to water resources presented in the meeting namely, “Command Area Development Works of Kaitu Weir Irrigation & Power project of Kurram Tangi Dam” at the cost of Rs2.95 billion and “FATA Water Resources Development Project” worth Rs6.1 billion and “Construction of Shehzanik Dam in District Gwadar Southern Balchistan” worth Rs2.63 billion and “Construction of Sunni Gar Dam Project District Khuzdar Southern Balochistan” valued at Rs4.46 billion were also approved by the CDWP forum.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021