Transfers, postings of federal secretaries

ISLAMABAD: In a major reshuffle, the federal government, on Thursday, issued transfer and posting notifications to a number of federal secretaries.

According to Establishment Division notification, Dr Muhammad Sohail Rajput, a grade 22 officer posted as secretary Industries and Production Division is transferred and posted as secretary Information Technology and Telecommunication Division.

He assumed the charge of secretary industries a couple of week back.

Another Federal Secretary Shoaib Ahmad Siddique posted as secretary Information Technology and Telecommunication Division transferred and directed to report to the Establishment Division.

In July 2019, he had been transferred as secretary Communications Division and posted as secretary Information Technology and Telecommunication Division with immediate effect and until further order.

