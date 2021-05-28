Thursday’s early trade: Main indexes move up

NEW YORK: Wall Street’s main indexes rose on Thursday, helped by gains in industrial and financial shares, after data showing fewer-than-expected weekly jobless claims bolstered hopes of a speedy US recovery.

The number of Americans filing new claims for jobless benefits stayed below 500,000 for a third straight week, the lowest level since March 2020. A separate report showed the US economy notched its second-fastest growth pace since 2003 in the latest quarter.

US planemaker Boeing added about 3.1% after its European rival Airbus outlined an almost two-fold increase in production, citing a strong recovery in aviation from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Boeing supplier General Electric added about 5.9%.

At 11:32 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 100.66 points, or 0.29%, at 34,423.71, the S&P 500 was up 7.91 points, or 0.19%, at 4,203.90, and the Nasdaq Composite was up 8.81 points, or 0.06%, at 13,746.80.