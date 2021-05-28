ANL 31.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.32%)
ASC 15.76 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (3.68%)
ASL 23.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.34%)
AVN 80.29 Decreased By ▼ -12.21 (-13.2%)
BOP 8.08 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1%)
BYCO 10.45 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.75%)
DGKC 123.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.4%)
EPCL 49.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-2.37%)
FCCL 23.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.01%)
FFBL 26.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.51%)
FFL 16.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.6%)
HASCOL 10.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.71%)
HUBC 77.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.12%)
HUMNL 8.17 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (4.61%)
JSCL 24.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.84%)
KAPCO 39.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.51%)
KEL 4.26 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.65%)
LOTCHEM 15.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.66%)
MLCF 45.50 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.46%)
PAEL 32.90 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.73%)
PIBTL 10.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.56%)
POWER 9.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.54%)
PPL 87.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-0.76%)
PRL 25.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.83%)
PTC 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.5%)
SILK 1.56 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (7.59%)
SNGP 43.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.35%)
TRG 179.01 Increased By ▲ 3.01 (1.71%)
UNITY 44.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.33%)
WTL 3.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-3.05%)
BR100 5,076 Decreased By ▼ -6.76 (-0.13%)
BR30 26,477 Decreased By ▼ -27.68 (-0.1%)
KSE100 46,791 Increased By ▲ 78.47 (0.17%)
KSE30 19,137 Increased By ▲ 51.32 (0.27%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
20,540
7524hr
Pakistan Cases
911,302
2,72624hr
4.35% positivity
Sindh
313,059
Punjab
337,073
Balochistan
24,823
Islamabad
80,779
KPK
131,027
Blasphemy laws not being misused in Pakistan: Ashrafi

APP 28 May 2021

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Interfaith Harmony and the Middle East Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi Thursday said blasphemy laws were not being misused anywhere in Pakistan.

Talking to scholars and leaders of different schools of thought here, Ashrafi said the believers of all sects and religions respected the sacredness of Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him). The young generation should be made aware of the true teachings of Islam through modern media.

He said anti-Islamic and anti-Pakistan forces used social media to create chaos in Pakistan. He did not support any ban on the social media but a code of conduct should be formulated in that regard, he added.

He said a meeting of leaders and representatives of sects and religions had been convened in Lahore on May 30 with the aim to create complete harmony and brotherhood.

There was no proposal under consideration for official sermons in mosques as some vested interest political elements wanted to use religion against the government, he added.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan was the real spokesman of the Muslim Ummah on the issue of Palestine, Finality of the Prophethood and Islamophobia.

He said Pakistan was a great power of the Islamic world. It had today much better relations with the Islamic world and the Arab world as compared to the last ten years. He said Pakistan’s position on the issue of Palestine was being appreciated throughout the Islamic world.

He said the boards of new Madaris (religious seminaries) had been formed at the request of their administrators. Those in charge of the new boards had never been a part of power, contrary to the ones in the old boards, who had been a part of various governments since 1980 and still hold public office.

He said a committee headed by Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Pir Noor-ul-Haq Qadri had been constituted on the prime minister’s directives regarding the Abandoned Waqf Property Board Act.

