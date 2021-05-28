KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

=================================================================================================== Dividend BC-2 Start AGM/ Name of Company Book Closure Bonus/ Date EOGM From To Right Ex-Price =================================================================================================== (FATIMASC) Fatima Fertilizer Company Limited 18-05-2021 28-05-2021 Service Fabrics Limited # 21-05-2021 28-05-2021 29-05-2021 Dadabhoy Sack Limited # 22-05-2021 28-05-2021 28-05-2021 The Crescent Textile Mills Limited 23-05-2021 29-05-2021 25% R* 20-05-2021 Jahangir Siddiqui & Co. Limited 24-05-2021 31-05-2021 20% R*** 20-05-2021 The Bank of Kyber # 24-05-2021 31-05-2021 31-05-2021 Zahidjee Textile Mills Limited 25-05-2021 31-05-2021 10% (i) 21-05-2021 (BIPLSC) BankIslami Pakistan Limited 30-05-2021 31-05-2021 Atlas Battery Limited 26-05-2021 02-06-2021 100% (i) 24-05-2021 (SNBLTFC3) Soneri Bank Limited 21-05-2021 04-06-2021 Pakistan International Container Terminal Limited 28-05-2021 04-06-2021 20% (i) 26-05-2021 Avanceon Limited 29-05-2021 04-06-2021 10%(F),20%B 27-05-2021 Orix L easing Pakistan Limited 01-06-2021 07-06-2021 20% (i) 28-05-2021 Reliance Weaving Mills Limited 02-06-2021 08-06-2021 50% (i) 31-05-2021 AGP Limited # 03-06-2021 09-06-2021 09-06-2021 Nimir Resins Limited # 04-06-2021 10-06-2021 10-06-2021 Fateh Sports Wear Limited # 04-06-2021 10-06-2021 10-06-2021 TPL Corp Limited # 04-06-2021 10-06-2021 10-06-2021 Shifa International Hospitals Limited # 08-06-2021 15-06-2021 15-06-2021 Al-Abbas Sugar Mills Limited 09-06-2021 15-06-2021 300% (i) 07-06-2021 Al-Ghazi Tractors Limited 09-06-2021 15-06-2021 426% (F) 07-06-2021 15-06-2021 Engro Fertilizers Limited 10-06-2021 16-06-2021 40% (i) 08-06-2021 (AKBLTFC7) Askari Bank Limited 11-06-2021 17-06-2021 Oil & Gas Development Company Limited 11-06-2021 17-06-2021 18% (iii) 09-06-2021 (KELSC4) K-Electric Limited 14-06-2021 17-06-2021 Engro Polymer & Chemicals Limited (Preference) 14-06-2021 20-06-2021 2.7% (i) 10-06-2021 Fauji Fertilizer Company Limited 14-06-2021 20-06-2021 35% (i) 10-06-2021 Engro Polymer & Chemicals Limited 14-06-2021 20-06-2021 8% (i) 10-06-2021 Gul Ahmed Textile Mills Limited 12-06-2021 21-06-2021 10%(i),20%B 10-06-2021 TRG Pakistan Limited 14-06-2021 21-06-2021 44% (i) 10-06-2021 Engro Corporation Limited 15-06-2021 21-06-2021 120% (i) 11-06-2021 Atlas Honda Limited 10-06-2021 24-06-2021 135% (F) 08-06-2021 24-06-2021 Dawood Hercules Corporation Limited 18-06-2021 24-06-2021 45% (i) 16-06-2021 Dawood Lawrencepur Limited 22-06-2021 28-06-2021 35% (i) 18-06-2021 Honda Atlas Cars (Pakistan) Limited 18-06-2021 29-06-2021 45.2% (F) 16-06-2021 29-06-2021 ===================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

Right issue at Premium of Rs.10/- per Ordinary share *

Preference Right Shares ***

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021