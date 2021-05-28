ANL 31.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.32%)
Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

Recorder Report 28 May 2021

KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

===================================================================================================
                                                           Dividend        BC-2 Start          AGM/
Name of Company                       Book Closure          Bonus/            Date             EOGM
                                   From          To         Right          Ex-Price
===================================================================================================
(FATIMASC) Fatima
Fertilizer Company Limited       18-05-2021   28-05-2021
Service Fabrics Limited #        21-05-2021   28-05-2021                                 29-05-2021
Dadabhoy Sack Limited #          22-05-2021   28-05-2021                                 28-05-2021
The Crescent Textile
Mills Limited                    23-05-2021   29-05-2021        25% R*    20-05-2021
Jahangir Siddiqui &
Co. Limited                      24-05-2021   31-05-2021      20% R***    20-05-2021
The Bank of Kyber #              24-05-2021   31-05-2021                                 31-05-2021
Zahidjee Textile Mills
Limited                          25-05-2021   31-05-2021       10% (i)    21-05-2021
(BIPLSC) BankIslami
Pakistan Limited                 30-05-2021   31-05-2021
Atlas Battery Limited            26-05-2021   02-06-2021      100% (i)    24-05-2021
(SNBLTFC3) Soneri Bank
Limited                          21-05-2021   04-06-2021
Pakistan International
Container Terminal Limited       28-05-2021   04-06-2021       20% (i)    26-05-2021
Avanceon Limited                 29-05-2021   04-06-2021   10%(F),20%B    27-05-2021
Orix L easing Pakistan
Limited                          01-06-2021   07-06-2021       20% (i)    28-05-2021
Reliance Weaving
Mills Limited                    02-06-2021   08-06-2021       50% (i)    31-05-2021
AGP Limited #                    03-06-2021   09-06-2021                                 09-06-2021
Nimir Resins Limited #           04-06-2021   10-06-2021                                 10-06-2021
Fateh Sports Wear Limited #      04-06-2021   10-06-2021                                 10-06-2021
TPL Corp Limited #               04-06-2021   10-06-2021                                 10-06-2021
Shifa International Hospitals
Limited #                        08-06-2021   15-06-2021                                 15-06-2021
Al-Abbas Sugar Mills Limited     09-06-2021   15-06-2021      300% (i)    07-06-2021
Al-Ghazi Tractors Limited        09-06-2021   15-06-2021      426% (F)    07-06-2021     15-06-2021
Engro Fertilizers Limited        10-06-2021   16-06-2021       40% (i)    08-06-2021
(AKBLTFC7) Askari
Bank Limited                     11-06-2021   17-06-2021
Oil & Gas Development
Company Limited                  11-06-2021   17-06-2021     18% (iii)    09-06-2021
(KELSC4) K-Electric
Limited                          14-06-2021   17-06-2021
Engro Polymer & Chemicals
Limited (Preference)             14-06-2021   20-06-2021      2.7% (i)    10-06-2021
Fauji Fertilizer Company
Limited                          14-06-2021   20-06-2021       35% (i)    10-06-2021
Engro Polymer & Chemicals
Limited                          14-06-2021   20-06-2021        8% (i)    10-06-2021
Gul Ahmed Textile
Mills Limited                    12-06-2021   21-06-2021   10%(i),20%B    10-06-2021
TRG Pakistan Limited             14-06-2021   21-06-2021       44% (i)    10-06-2021
Engro Corporation Limited        15-06-2021   21-06-2021      120% (i)    11-06-2021
Atlas Honda Limited              10-06-2021   24-06-2021      135% (F)    08-06-2021     24-06-2021
Dawood Hercules
Corporation Limited              18-06-2021   24-06-2021       45% (i)    16-06-2021
Dawood Lawrencepur
Limited                          22-06-2021   28-06-2021       35% (i)    18-06-2021
Honda Atlas Cars (Pakistan)
Limited                          18-06-2021   29-06-2021     45.2% (F)    16-06-2021     29-06-2021
===================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

Right issue at Premium of Rs.10/- per Ordinary share *

Preference Right Shares ***

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

