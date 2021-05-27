World
Israel's attacks on Gaza may constitute 'war crimes': UN rights chief
- "Despite Israel's claims that many of these buildings were hosting armed groups or being used for military purposes, we have not seen evidence in this regard," she said.
27 May 2021
GENEVA: Israel's recent barrage of deadly airstrikes on Gaza might be war crimes, the UN rights chief warned Thursday, adding she had seen no evidence the attacked buildings were used for military purposes.
"If found to be indiscriminate and disproportionate impacting on civilians and civilians' objects, such attacks may constitute war crimes," Michelle Bachelet told a special session of the UN Human Rights Council.
"Despite Israel's claims that many of these buildings were hosting armed groups or being used for military purposes, we have not seen evidence in this regard," she said.
Pakistan, Russia to sign amended gas project agreement on Friday
Israel's attacks on Gaza may constitute 'war crimes': UN rights chief
Pakistan vaccinates close to 300k people in a day
Pakistan committed to beat climate change, reverse its effects: PM Imran
Rs48bn for Ehsaas-II approved
Nepra censures Discos, recommends privatisation
‘Out-of-court settlement with TCC is still not out of question’
Bestway Cement announces greenfield plant in Mianwali
EU wants more from Big Tech against disinformation
BRIndex100 keeps rising: PSX sees historic volume of over 1bn shares
WhatsApp sues India govt
Read more stories
Comments