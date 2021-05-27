ANL 31.66 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.83%)
ASC 15.78 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (3.82%)
ASL 23.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.81%)
AVN 80.25 Decreased By ▼ -12.25 (-13.24%)
BOP 8.07 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.88%)
BYCO 10.55 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.73%)
DGKC 123.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.61%)
EPCL 49.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-2.07%)
FCCL 23.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.26%)
FFBL 26.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 16.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.6%)
HASCOL 10.53 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 77.67 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.34%)
HUMNL 8.21 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (5.12%)
JSCL 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.25%)
KAPCO 39.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.63%)
KEL 4.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (3.61%)
LOTCHEM 15.48 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.51%)
MLCF 45.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.09%)
PAEL 33.13 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.44%)
PIBTL 10.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.28%)
POWER 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
PPL 87.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.68%)
PRL 25.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.95%)
PTC 10.43 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (4.3%)
SILK 1.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (6.9%)
SNGP 43.90 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.27%)
TRG 179.50 Increased By ▲ 3.50 (1.99%)
UNITY 45.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.22%)
WTL 3.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-3.05%)
BR100 5,097 Increased By ▲ 14.88 (0.29%)
BR30 26,545 Increased By ▲ 40.4 (0.15%)
KSE100 46,967 Increased By ▲ 254.8 (0.55%)
KSE30 19,198 Increased By ▲ 112.26 (0.59%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
20,540
7524hr
Pakistan Cases
911,302
2,72624hr
4.35% positivity
Sindh
313,059
Punjab
337,073
Balochistan
24,823
Islamabad
80,779
KPK
131,027
Business Recorder Logo
May 27, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australian shares gain as US inflation fears abate; miners jump

  • Gold miner Ora Banda Mining Ltd led the losses, dropping 6.8%, followed by Dacian Gold Ltd, losing 4.9%.
Reuters 27 May 2021

Australian shares edged up on Thursday, with local blue-chip miners and energy stocks leading the gains, as they tracked Wall Street's higher close overnight after concerns over runaway inflation in the United States subsided.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.2% to 7,103.5 by 0030 GMT. The benchmark had snapped a four-day winning streak to close 0.1% lower on Wednesday.

US stocks posted modest gains as recent comments from Federal Reserve officials helped tamp down concerns about runaway inflation and kept bond yields in check.

Investors also consolidated positions ahead of the closely watched monthly US personal consumption report, the Fed's favorite inflation gauge, due later in the week.

Major miners in Australia jumped 0.8% even as iron ore prices tumbled after the Shanghai Futures Exchange vowed to look into "abnormal transactions".

Iron ore miner Champion Iron Ltd led the gains, advancing 6.2% after it posted record fourth-quarter net income, while BHP Group firmed 0.8%.

Energy stocks rose 0.4% as oil settled higher overnight on a stronger demand outlook.

Sector heavyweight Whitehaven Coal Ltd advanced 1.2%, followed by Ampol Ltd.

In contrast, gold stocks skidded 1.2% as a rebounding dollar dimmed the precious metal's appeal.

Gold miner Ora Banda Mining Ltd led the losses, dropping 6.8%, followed by Dacian Gold Ltd, losing 4.9%.

Across the Tasman sea, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 1.4% to 12,175.1.

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Ltd was the top drag after the medical devices maker did not provide guidance for fiscal 2022 in its annual earnings update.

In other markets, Japan's Nikkei was down 0.51% at 28,496.27, and the S&P 500 E-minis futures were down 0.75 points, or 0.02%.

Australian shares BHP Group S&P/ASX 200 index rose Federal Reserve officials

Australian shares gain as US inflation fears abate; miners jump

Pakistan vaccinates close to 300k people in a day

Pakistan committed to beat climate change, reverse its effects: PM Imran

Rs48bn for Ehsaas-II approved

Nepra censures Discos, recommends privatisation

‘Out-of-court settlement with TCC is still not out of question’

Bestway Cement announces greenfield plant in Mianwali

EU wants more from Big Tech against disinformation

BRIndex100 keeps rising: PSX sees historic volume of over 1bn shares

WhatsApp sues India govt

Sehat Cards to ensure full health coverage: PM

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters