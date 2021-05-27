ANL 31.71 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.99%)
ASC 15.80 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (3.95%)
ASL 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.73%)
AVN 81.10 Decreased By ▼ -11.40 (-12.32%)
BOP 8.14 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.75%)
BYCO 10.75 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (4.67%)
DGKC 122.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-1.41%)
EPCL 49.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-2.37%)
FCCL 23.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.42%)
FFBL 26.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.2%)
HASCOL 10.76 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.18%)
HUBC 77.66 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.32%)
HUMNL 8.52 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (9.09%)
JSCL 24.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.94%)
KAPCO 39.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.13%)
KEL 4.33 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (4.34%)
LOTCHEM 15.55 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.97%)
MLCF 45.32 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.07%)
PAEL 33.00 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.04%)
PIBTL 10.68 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.38%)
POWER 9.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
PPL 87.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-1.11%)
PRL 25.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.55%)
PTC 10.53 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (5.3%)
SILK 1.64 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (13.1%)
SNGP 44.21 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (1.98%)
TRG 180.00 Increased By ▲ 4.00 (2.27%)
UNITY 45.65 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.22%)
WTL 3.87 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (17.99%)
BR100 5,110 Increased By ▲ 27.43 (0.54%)
BR30 26,710 Increased By ▲ 205.27 (0.77%)
KSE100 47,028 Increased By ▲ 315.42 (0.68%)
KSE30 19,225 Increased By ▲ 138.35 (0.72%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
20,540
7524hr
Pakistan Cases
911,302
2,72624hr
4.35% positivity
Sindh
313,059
Punjab
337,073
Balochistan
24,823
Islamabad
80,779
KPK
131,027
Macron in Rwanda to turn page on post-genocide tensions

  • The president tweeted that as his flight took off for Kigali, he felt "a deep conviction: over the coming hours, together we will write a new chapter in our relations with Rwanda and Africa".
AFP 27 May 2021

KIGALI: French President Emmanuel Macron arrives in Rwanda on Thursday for a highly symbolic visit aimed at moving on from three decades of diplomatic tensions over France's role in the 1994 genocide in the country.

Macron is the first French leader since 2010 to visit the East African nation, which has long accused France of complicity in the killing of some 800,000 mostly Tutsi Rwandans.

The key moment of the visit will come when Macron gives a speech Thursday morning at the Kigali Genocide Memorial, where some 250,000 victims of the massacres are buried.

Some in Rwanda will be hoping for an official apology that France failed to help stop the killing spree between April and July 1994.

"It would be a very good thing if Emmanuel Macron apologises," said Freddy Mutanguha, director of the Aegis Trust NGO which runs the Kigali memorial.

Rwandan President Paul Kagame has played down the importance of the issue, saying any apology on the matter had to be spontaneous.

Whatever the exact formulation of his words will be, Macron is expected to go further than his predecessors.

The president tweeted that as his flight took off for Kigali, he felt "a deep conviction: over the coming hours, together we will write a new chapter in our relations with Rwanda and Africa".

"The president's willingness to examine our history, our past, directly and transparently, is the best way to move forward," said French government spokesman Gabriel Attal.

In 2010 Nicolas Sarkozy attempted to break the ice by admitting to "serious mistakes" and a "form of blindness" on the part of the French during the genocide.

His remarks fell short of expectations in Rwanda, and bilateral relations continued to fester.

