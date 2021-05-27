ANL 31.40 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.8%)
JCP refuses to confirm 3 additional IHC judges

Terence J Sigamony 27 May 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP), Wednesday, refused to confirm three additional judges of the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Gulzar Ahmed chaired the JCP meeting and reviewed the performance of three additional judges of the IHC – Justice Fiaz Ahmed Jandran, Justice Ghulam Azam Qambrani, and Justice Lubna Saleem Pervez.

During the course of meeting, the JCP expressed its dissatisfaction over the performance of all the three additional judges and decided not to confirm the additional judges.

Last year in November, the JCP had extended the duration of these judges for six months.

The sources said that the JCP in its meeting on June 10 will decide about recommending the name of Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti for the position of Chief Justice Lahore High Court (LHC).

The incumbent LHC CJ Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan is retiring on July 5th.

Justice Bhatti became LHC judge on March 12, 2011 and he will retire on March 7, 2024. Currently, he is a senior puisne judge in the LHC.

It has been learnt that the JCP will also consider the elevation of two judges from high courts to the Supreme Court.

Presently, two seats are vacant.

Justice Faisal Arab retired on November 4, while Justice Manzoor Ahmad Malik on April 30.

For the elevation to the SC, the judges would be selected from the Balochistan High Court and the Sindh High Court, the sources said.

