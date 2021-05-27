ANL 31.40 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.8%)
ASC 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1%)
ASL 24.32 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (3.05%)
AVN 92.50 Increased By ▲ 2.18 (2.41%)
BOP 8.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 10.27 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.28%)
DGKC 123.75 Increased By ▲ 2.76 (2.28%)
EPCL 50.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.78%)
FCCL 23.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.26%)
FFBL 26.50 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.3%)
FFL 16.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.77%)
HASCOL 10.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.05%)
HUBC 77.41 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.93%)
HUMNL 7.81 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (14.01%)
JSCL 24.45 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (5.16%)
KAPCO 39.80 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.81%)
KEL 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.72%)
LOTCHEM 15.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.66%)
MLCF 45.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.92%)
PAEL 32.66 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.99%)
PIBTL 10.64 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.24%)
POWER 9.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.97%)
PPL 88.25 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (2.62%)
PRL 25.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
PTC 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (8.7%)
SILK 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.4%)
SNGP 43.35 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (2.29%)
TRG 176.00 Increased By ▲ 4.93 (2.88%)
UNITY 45.10 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (3.92%)
WTL 3.28 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (43.23%)
BR100 5,082 Increased By ▲ 68.31 (1.36%)
BR30 26,505 Increased By ▲ 496.38 (1.91%)
KSE100 46,712 Increased By ▲ 411.62 (0.89%)
KSE30 19,086 Increased By ▲ 187.97 (0.99%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
20,465
6524hr
Pakistan Cases
908,576
2,72424hr
4.61% positivity
Sindh
311,766
Punjab
336,315
Balochistan
24,733
Islamabad
80,662
KPK
130,644
Business Recorder Logo
May 27, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Justice Raza, Justice Kh Naseem take oath as AJK SC judges

APP 27 May 2021

MIRPUR (AJK): Justice Raza Ali Khan and Justice Kh Muhammad Naseem on Wednesday took the oath as judges of the Supreme Court of Azad Jammu Kashmir in a ceremony held at the Supreme Court Building in AJK’s metropolis.

Chief Justice of Azad Jammu Kashmir Justice Raja Saeed Akram Khan administered the oath to both of the newly-inducted judges of the apex court of the State, according to a press release issued here.

Justice Kh. Muhammad Naseem also holds the office of Chairman Services Tribunal. Both of the judges were inducted against the positions which were falling vacant since long in the Supreme Court of Azad Jammu Kashmir.

Secretary AJK State department of law, justice, human rights and parliamentary affairs Muhammad Idrees Abbasi read the notification of the appointment of Justice Raza Ali Khan and Justice Kh. Muhammad Naseem as judges of the Supreme Court of Azad Jammu Kashmir.

Former judges of the High Court of Azad Jammu Kashmir, Advocate General AJK Raja Inam Ullah Khan, President AJK Supreme Court Bar Association, office bearers of the bar associations besides other members of the legal fraternity from various parts of Azad Jammu Kashmir were also attended the ceremony.

Supreme Court Oath taking ceremony Justice Raza Ali Khan Justice Kh Muhammad Naseem

Justice Raza, Justice Kh Naseem take oath as AJK SC judges

Nepra censures Discos, recommends privatisation

‘Out-of-court settlement with TCC is still not out of question’

EU wants more from Big Tech against disinformation

BRIndex100 keeps rising: PSX sees historic volume of over 1bn shares

WhatsApp sues India govt

Sehat Cards to ensure full health coverage: PM

Ecnec approves 10 projects worth over Rs361bn

EU reassured 27 GSP+ conventions will be implemented

Provinces likely to face more water shortages

Taliban warn Afghan ‘neighbours’ against allowing US bases

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.