LME official prices
27 May 2021
LONDON: The following were Tuesday official prices.
==================================================================================================
Aluminium Aluminium Copper Lead Nickel Tin Zinc Nasaac
Alloy
==================================================================================================
Cash Buyer 2128.00 2341.00 9943.00 2139.00 17125.00 31147.00 2945.00 2330.00
Cash Seller
& Settlement 2128.00 2341.00 9943.00 2139.00 17125.00 31147.00 2945.00 2330.00
3-months Buyer 2075.00 2372.50 9961.00 2145.50 17166.00 29335.00 2958.00 2330.00
3-months Seller 2075.00 2372.50 9961.00 2145.50 17166.00 29335.00 2958.00 2330.00
15-months Buyer - - - - - 25710.00 - -
15-months Seller - - - - - 25710.00 - -
27-months Buyer - - - - - - - -
27-months Seller - - - - - - - -
==================================================================================================
Source: London Metals Exchange.
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
